Popular Steam Game from 2024 Finally Releases on Xbox and PlayStation

PC gamers often get a first look at new games, with many indie titles hitting Steam ahead of console releases down the line. That has been the case for many games from Coffee Stain Studios, the developer behind the beloved Goat Simulator series. The studio’s latest hit, Satisfactory, entered Early Access in 2019, with a full Steam launch in 2024. Now, console gamers can finally experience the award-winning title as Satisfactory arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Satisfactory is a first-person factory simulator with a slight multiclass in exploration and combat. Players work to build and expand their own factory, while also exploring the planet to make use of its natural resources. From fun automation to enjoyable expeditions, Satisfactory has a gameplay loop worthy of its name. And on November 4th, shortly after celebrating its 1-year anniversary, Satisfactory is finally releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

What’s New with the Console Release of Satisfactory

Image courtesy of Coffee Stain Studios

On PC, Satisfactory has earned a 91/100 Metacritic rating and an Overwhelmingly Positive review average on Steam. It also has a few accolades to its name, including a 2024 Golden Joystick award for “PC Game of the Year.” Now, Satisfactory’s arrival on PlayStation and Xbox will bring the beloved PC game to a wider audience. But the console version also boasts a few new features ahead of the game’s next major update.

Most importantly, Satisfactory will support console crossplay at launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That means gamers joining in for the first time on console will be able to work together with their friends who’ve been playing the factory sim on PC.

Along with this important feature, the controls in Satisfactory have been enhanced to suit Xbox and PlayStation controllers. The jump from PC to console can be tricky for simulation games, and Coffee Stain has put work into adapting the game with its new platforms in mind. Players will also be able to further refine console performance with three different presets: Quality (30 FPS), Balanced (40 FPS), and Performance (60 FPS). The game will also support cloud saves, so you can take your progress with you wherever you play Satisfactory.

Image courtesy of Coffee Stain Studios

Finally, both the Xbox and PlayStation versions will get platform-specific enhancements. On Xbox, gamers will be able to use Game Suspend and Presence support features. Meanwhile, PS5 owners will enjoy special DualSense controller integrations, including immersive haptic feedback and support for integrated controller speaker audio.

The console release doesn’t mark the end of development for Satisfactory. With its console port in collaboration with Fishlabs out in the wild, Coffee Stain has now begun work on the 1.2 update for Satisfactory. Going forward, the studio will support the game across all platforms, which means everyone can look forward to seeing new features and quality-of-life improvements in the future.

As of November 4th, Satisfactory is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for $39.99 USD. It can also still be purchased for PC via Steam or Epic Games for the same price.

Are you excited to check out Satisfactory now that it’s available on consoles? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!