Pragmata Fans Hopeful After New Update

Capcom fans have been eagerly awaiting any news on the upcoming Pragmata, and it seems a small update has been released. However, since its debut, updates have been sparse, with delays pushing its release beyond its original 2022 target. This prolonged silence left many fans fearing the worst. Despite how minor this update is, fans are hopeful about the game’s release and believe it will still be something special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update in question comes from Dusk Golem, who has shared numerous credible scoops on Capcom and its games in the past. While not connected to Capcom, the developer of Pragmata, Dusk Golem shared via social media that the game is still very much in the works and will arrive at some point.

“Pragmata is at least certainly still in development as of a few months ago, not cancelled or anything,” the insider wrote.

Not much, but Pragmata is at least certainly still in development as of a few months ago, not cancelled or anything.



I'm super interested in it myself, I have a gut feeling it'll come out something special. https://t.co/zwoFQ5NECz — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 23, 2025

Dusk Golem further goes on to state that they think it will be “something special” once it is released. This sentiment is shared by many who were enthralled by the game’s original trailer that debuted in 2020. Pragmata captivated fans with its visuals and unique aesthetic. Not much is known about its story, save that it is set in a dystopian near future. The promise of a lunar world also gives hints at its narrative.

The first reveal trailer had fans believing it was a Hideo Kojima game, with many comparing it to Death Stranding. Central to the story is a mysterious girl and her armored companion. Both have been seen utilizing advanced technology, and it seems something or someone is trying to harm the girl, named Diana. Players assume the role of her protector as they navigate this strange world.

Pragmata still doesn’t have a release date but is set to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.