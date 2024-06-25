Prime Gaming Reveals 15 New Free Games Ahead of Prime Day
Prime Gaming is giving away 15 new games in the lead-up to Prime Day.
Recently, Amazon announced that Prime Day is officially scheduled for July 16th and 17th. That means subscribers can expect tons of deals on all kinds of items, including video games. As part of the event, Prime Gaming has revealed that users can pick up a total of 15 free PC games, both in the lead-up to Prime Day and during the two-day extravaganza. These games run the gamut of gaming genres, featuring new and classic games alike. Every Prime Gaming subscriber should be able to find at least one game to hop into until the Prime Day promotion goes live.
Starting today, Prime Gaming users can pick up four free games through the service. Each week leading up to Prime Day, more games will be added until we hit 15 games. It's also worth noting that Prime Gaming doesn't have any games currently scheduled to launch during the event, but specifically mentions that they'll "have even more great offers for Prime members on Prime Day itself." Hopefully, that means even more games come to the service on July 16th. Here is the full list of games Prime members can pick up at no extra cost leading into Prime Day:
-
Deceive Inc. [Epic Games Store] – Go undercover as the world's greatest spies in this tense
multiplayer game of subterfuge. Disguise as anyone, deploy an arsenal of high-tech gadgets or neutralize
the competition. Now Available.
-
Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart [Legacy Games Code] - The Heart of Tearstone has gone
missing! Climb aboard and hold on tight for a challenging and enchanting Puzzle Adventure game for the
ages! Now Available.
-
The Invisible Hand [Amazon Games App] - Want to get rich, quick? Welcome to FERIOS,
where you'll be empowered to pursue wealth and success as a mid-level stockbroker! Your wildest dreams
of wealth can come true... at the cost of everything else. Now Available.
-
Call of Juarez [GOG Code] – Jump into this epic adventure western-themed FPS game.
Alternately assume the roles of two distinct, antagonistic characters: a sneaking fugitive Billy and his
hunter the reverend Ray. Now Available.
- Forager [GOG Code] – Explore, craft, gather, and manage resources, in this 2D open-world exploration, farming, and crafting game. Available June 27.
-
Card Shark [Epic Games Store] – Enter a world where you'll need to play your
opponents better than you play your cards in this adventure game full of cunning, intrigue, and delectable
deceit. Available June 27.
-
Heaven Dust 2 [Amazon Games App] - Deep inside a research base, waking up from a
cryogenic pod, you find yourself trapped in a living hell, surrounded by zombies in a love letter to classic
survival horror games, featuring exploration, action, puzzles and resource management to survive. Available June 27.
-
Soulstice [Epic Games Store] - Explore a dark world brimming with hidden mysteries,
master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age dark fantasy
story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies, and spectacular boss fights. Available June 27.
-
Wall World [Amazon Games App] - Explore the mysterious Wall World on your giant
robospider: mine for valuable resources, upgrade your equipment to fight off hordes of monsters, and
discover exotic biomes in-between attacks. Available July 3.
-
Hitman Absolution [GOG Code] - The original assassin is back! Betrayed by the Agency
and hunted by the police, Agent 47 finds himself pursuing redemption in a corrupt and twisted world. Available July 3.
-
Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood [GOG Code] - In order to save their family, the McCall
brothers will kill anyone who stands between them and the legendary Gold of Juarez. Available July 3.
-
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Epic Game Store] – Teenage Mutant
Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge reunites Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael as they kick
shell in a beautifully realized beat 'em up. Available July 11.
-
STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords [Amazon Games App] -
5 years after the events of the award-winning original, the Sith are on the verge of crushing the Old
Republic. As a lone Jedi, will you follow the light side or succumb to the dark? Available July 11.
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX [Epic Games Store] – A legend returns in stunning new
detail with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX! Fire up your power bracelet and relive a platforming classic
alongside new modes, levels, and features! Available July 11.
-
Samurai Bringer [Amazon Games App] – Cut down hordes of Samurai and Demons to
collect combat techniques and polish your fighting style in order to defeat Yamata-no-Orochi, the
eight-headed dragon of Japanese mythology in this roguelite action game with levels which change with
every playthrough. Available July 11.
Trending Now:
-
1Demon Slayer Season 4 Finale First Look and Synopsis Revealed
-
2Dragon Age: The Veilguard Companion Romance Is a Step Backwards
-
3PlayStation Users Surprised With New Free Download to End Days of Play
-
4Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Redesigned Rogue Class
-
5Hollow Knight: Silksong Gets Promising Update After Lack of New Info