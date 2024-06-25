Prime Gaming Reveals 15 New Free Games Ahead of Prime Day

Recently, Amazon announced that Prime Day is officially scheduled for July 16th and 17th. That means subscribers can expect tons of deals on all kinds of items, including video games. As part of the event, Prime Gaming has revealed that users can pick up a total of 15 free PC games, both in the lead-up to Prime Day and during the two-day extravaganza. These games run the gamut of gaming genres, featuring new and classic games alike. Every Prime Gaming subscriber should be able to find at least one game to hop into until the Prime Day promotion goes live.

Starting today, Prime Gaming users can pick up four free games through the service. Each week leading up to Prime Day, more games will be added until we hit 15 games. It's also worth noting that Prime Gaming doesn't have any games currently scheduled to launch during the event, but specifically mentions that they'll "have even more great offers for Prime members on Prime Day itself." Hopefully, that means even more games come to the service on July 16th. Here is the full list of games Prime members can pick up at no extra cost leading into Prime Day: