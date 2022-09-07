Former PlayStation Plus Game Gets Surprising PS5 Upgrade

A game that was previously made available via PlayStation Plus all the way back in May 2019 has now qualified for a free upgrade on PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, a number of games that first came to PS4 have been getting updated to take advantage of Sony's next-gen console. Sadly, many of these PS5 upgrades for games on PS4 haven't been given to players who have downloaded qualified titles via PlayStation Plus since they don't technically "own" the product. Fortunately, for one game in question, this situation no longer holds true.

As of this week, publisher Annapurna Interactive has now allowed PS Plus subscribers who previously downloaded What Remains of Edith Finch to access the game's new version on PS5. Earlier this summer, Annapurna pushed out a new PS5 version of What Remains of Edith Finch which made the game natively compatible with the console. And while this edition of the game was free for anyone who previously bought the game on PS4, unfortunately, those who added Edith Finch to their PlayStation library via PS Plus back in 2019 couldn't access this PS5 update, which led to many being quite frustrated. Clearly, though, Annapurna heard these complaints and rectified the situation this week.

What Remains of Edith Finch PS5 version is now offered for people who claimed it on PS+. On console, search for the game and switch over to the PS5/PS4 version. Then on the left there's a drop down menu, you have to select the 2nd "Game" and you'll be able to claim it pic.twitter.com/hhXTKKhpgp — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 2, 2022

Obviously, the main caveat with this whole ordeal is that you will have had to already claimed What Remains of Edith Finch on PS Plus back in 2019 to take advantage of this upgrade. Annapurna and Sony haven't added the title to PS Plus again in September 2022 so that users can download the game once again. That being said, September's new lineup of free games on PS Plus have become available within the past day and include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.

