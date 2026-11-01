PS2 Game From 2005 Now Available on PS5 for $2.24

A PS2 game from 2005 is now available on PS5 and PS4 for $2.24 via the PlayStation Store until November 5. The game in question is actually a Quantic Dream game, before it partnered with PlayStation for three PlayStation-exclusive games in a row: Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. Heavy Rain is obviously the studio’s best game to date, and probably what it is best known for as well. The PS2 game in question is a strong candidate for its second-best game to date, though.

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Back in September of 2005, Quantic Dream, led by David Cage, and aided by publisher Atari, released Indigo Prophecy, also known as Fahrenheit outside of North America. Like its other games, this action-adventure game puts all of its emphasis on player choice and how this player choice influences the game’s story and its ending. And it does a good job at this, as evidenced by its 85 on Metacritic.

As for this price point, it is the result of an 85% discount on the PlayStation Store, where it has never been cheaper in its 10-year availability on the PS4 and PS5 versions of the PlayStation Store.

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A 2005 Cult Classic

Indigo Prophecy sold over one million copies and reviewed well, but it was overshadowed by bigger 2005 releases, which would eventually earn it a bit of a cult classic reputation.

“In this paranormal thriller, New York City is stunned by a series of mysterious murders that follow the same pattern: ordinary people become possessed and kill absolute strangers in public,” reads an official description of the game on the PS Store. “Play both sides of this breathtaking murder conspiracy and uncover the supernatural forces behind these crimes.”

Those who decide to check out the game via this PSN deal will find it takes about 8 to 10 hours. So, it’s not very long, but priced at roughly $2, you are getting 4-5 hours of content for every dollar spent, which is incredible value.

Does it hold up in 2026? Well, visually it is certainly dated, but because it is so story-dependent and less reliant on gameplay to carry its entertainment, it holds up better than most 2005 games. The story was good in 2005, and it’s still good. That hasn’t changed, though the aged presentation does undermine this a little bit. Meanwhile, it’s a standalone game, so it’s easy to jump into.

If this PS2 nostalgia doesn’t tickle your PS2 nostalgia, there is also a remake of one of the best PS2 games, and an exclusive at that, available for $5 right now. Meanwhile, for those after something newer, there is a new horror game just released on the PlayStation Store that has scored a 99/100 rating.