Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is reportedly not Insomniac Games next game. Today, the PS5 games event is finally going to happen after numerous internal and external delays. And it looks like we won't be seeing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during the event. While we know it's been in development since at least January 2019, it apparently won't be the next game out of the studio, or at least this is what Bloomberg's Jason Schreier suggested this morning in a now-deleted tweet.

Unfortunately, the prominent journalist, industry insider, and sometimes leaker didn't reveal what the developer's next game actually is, but it's believed to be a new Ratchet & Clank game, which is rumored to be a PS5 launch window game.

Meanwhile, it could also be something related to Resistance, a series that many PlayStation fans are convinced the developer has been teasing the past few months. And of course, it could be a new IP, a sequel to Sunset Overdrive, or a multitude of new things. However, if I was a betting man, I'd put my house and everything in it on a new Ratchet & Clank game.

That said, as always, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable many times in the past, nothing here is official. Meanwhile, at the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on the report, and it won't.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait very long to find out what Insomniac Games is doing next. Whether it's Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank, Resistance, or something else, we should hear about today at the aforementioned PS5 event. In fact, who knows, maybe we'll even hear about more than one game from the developer.

