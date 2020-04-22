Top 5 PlayStation 5 Games Confirmed So Far

The PlayStation 5 is poised to release sometime this holiday season, despite this, we still don't know a great deal about the console. Not only do we not have a release date or a price point, but our list of Every PS5 Game Confirmed So Far is still a bit light. However, while not many games have been confirmed for the console, there are some heavy hitters already. Many of these are cross-gen titles, but there are some next-gen exclusives that have PlayStation fans excited. Like the PS4, there will be no shortage of games to play on the PS5, but here are the top five best games confirmed for the console so far.

It's important to note that the games below all have a few things in common. For one, they are all coming to PS5, but two they've all been confirmed for the system. There's plenty of rumored PS5 games that have PlayStation fans excited, such as a Silent Hill reboot, a new Ratchet and Clank, Horizon Zero Dawn 2, a remake of Demon's Souls, and more. However, none of these games have actually been confirmed for the PS5. In other words, if the game hasn't been announced and confirmed for the next-gen PlayStation console, it's not eligible to appear on this list.

That said, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What PS5 game are you looking forward to the most?