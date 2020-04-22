Top 5 PlayStation 5 Games Confirmed So Far
The PlayStation 5 is poised to release sometime this holiday season, despite this, we still don't know a great deal about the console. Not only do we not have a release date or a price point, but our list of Every PS5 Game Confirmed So Far is still a bit light. However, while not many games have been confirmed for the console, there are some heavy hitters already. Many of these are cross-gen titles, but there are some next-gen exclusives that have PlayStation fans excited. Like the PS4, there will be no shortage of games to play on the PS5, but here are the top five best games confirmed for the console so far.
It's important to note that the games below all have a few things in common. For one, they are all coming to PS5, but two they've all been confirmed for the system. There's plenty of rumored PS5 games that have PlayStation fans excited, such as a Silent Hill reboot, a new Ratchet and Clank, Horizon Zero Dawn 2, a remake of Demon's Souls, and more. However, none of these games have actually been confirmed for the PS5. In other words, if the game hasn't been announced and confirmed for the next-gen PlayStation console, it's not eligible to appear on this list.
Godfall
Godfall is a third-person fantasy action role-playing game meets not a looter-shooter, but a looter-slasher. In development at Counterplay Games, the makers of Duelyst, and being published by Borderlands developer Gearbox, Godfall is a true next-gen game, unlike many of the titles confirmed for PS5. In the game, players step into a high fantasy setting -- where realms are split by Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit -- as one of the last fighters exalted in the Knights Order.
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 is in development at CD Projekt Red -- the makers of The Witcher series -- who pitch the ambitious and highly-anticipated title as a first-person open-world role-playing game. And like the Polish developer's previous games, you will be able to impact the game's story, its world, and its characters as you make choices. In the game, you play as V, a mercenary outlaw in the megalopolis of Night City seeking an implant that is said to be the key to immortality.
Outriders
Outriders is a third-person action-shooter meets looter-shooter from developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix. The former is perhaps best known for Gears of War: Judgement and Bulletstorm. In the game, you will create your own "Outrider" and embark on a journey across a hostile planet as mankind bleeds out around you.
Dying Light 2
Dying Light 2 is an open-world action role-playing games meets survival-horror title from developer Techland, best known for the Dying Light series, Call of Juarez, and some Dead Island games. A sequel to 2015's Dying Light, Dying Light 2 will put players into the shoes of Aiden Cadwell, an infected survivor with exceptional skills that will ultimately decide the fate of the last great human civilization on Earth. Like the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077, your choices will drastically impact the game around you.
Rainbow Six Quarantine
Rainbow Six Quarantine is a three-player tactical cooperative first-person shooter and the latest installment in the popular Tom Clancy's series. However, while it has the Rainbow Six branding, it will not be developed by the core Rainbow Six Siege team, but a splinter team within this studio. According to Ubisoft, the game will launch players into tense, chaotic, and totally unpredictable missions that will require them and their squad to risk everything just to survive.
