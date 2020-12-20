PlayStation 5 Report Has Bad News for Those Still Trying to Get a PS5

✖

A new PlayStation 5 report out of the UK has bad news for those still trying to get a PS5, at least in the UK, however, if the UK is having supply issues, it's safe to assume the United States is having supply issues as well. More specifically, and according to a new report, many UK stores won't be getting any shipments of the PS5 until 2021. This doesn't mean there won't be any new waves of orders, as it's possible many retailers are still sitting on some stock, however, if this is true, then getting a PS5 in the UK just got a lot harder, at least until 2021.

As the report notes, massive retailers like GAME and Amazon UK haven't had the PS5 since the console launched back in November. Meanwhile, retailers like Argos and Smyths Toys have revealed they won't have stock until 2021, while Asda won't have any until December 25, which likely means even if you manage to snag a PS5 with the retailer, you won't get it until 2021.

Everyone in the UK should expect limited opportunities to grab a PS5 before 2021. Meanwhile, in the United States, things aren't much better. While retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop all ran PS5 restocks this week, many of these orders have been getting cancelled while orders from previous weeks still haven't been fulfilled. In fact, in some cases, those who pre-ordered a PS5 this week are being told not to expect it until spring 2021.

It's a mess. And just like in the UK, PlayStation fans should be prepared to wait until 2021 to get a PS5. Again, this isn't to say there won't be any opportunity to nab a PS5 before 2021, there almost certainly will be. But at this point, it looks like the odds will be against you more than ever, no matter where you're in the world.

H/T, Gaming Bible.