First PS5 Fighting Game Revealed

The first PS5 fighting game has been revealed. While it's safe to assume Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Tekken, Injustice, and more are coming to the PS5 via future installments, the first fighting game confirmed on the PS5 is actually a game from a slightly smaller series. More specifically, today Arc System Works announced that Guilty Gear: Strive is coming to both PS5 and PC -- via Steam -- sometime during spring 2021 alongside the previously announced PS4 and arcade versions of the game.

In addition to this, the developer also announced the fighting game is adding two new characters to the game. One of these characters is a new character dubbed Nagoriyuki. The other is Leo Whitefang, a returning character.

Below, you can read more about the two new characters:

Nagoriyuki: Nagoriyuki is the newest addition to the Guilty Gear universe. A vampire with a number of unique and powerful abilities, he wields a huge sword with impressive skill in battle and slashes at his enemies with punishing blows. Stay tuned for more info about this mysterious figure!

Leo Whitefang: Leo is one of the three "Allied Kings" of the Allied Kingdom of Illyria, and is responsible for the governing of Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. He is also an accomplished warrior in his own right, with a relentless fighting style.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how Guilty Gear: Strive will make use of the PS5's next-gen tech to enhance the experience, but it's safe to assume the game on PS5 will be appreciably improved compared to the PS4 version of the game.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.