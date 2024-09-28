PlayStation Surprises Everyone With 3 Free PS5 Downloads

PlayStation has surprised everyone with a three free PS5 downloads. It has been an eventful week for PlayStation fans. Both the PS5 Pro and the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection went up for pre-order this week at PlayStation Direct. Naturally, it was a mess. Meanwhile, there was also a new PlayStation State of Play, complete with a Ghost of Tsushima sequel. And October's free PS Plus games were even revealed. In between all of this, PlayStation fans on PS5 were also surprised with three free downloads.

In addition to everything else this week, The Last of Us Part 1 was also made free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. And if that wasn't enough for Last of Us fans, PlayStation also released three new PSN avatars for the game, all free, featuring Ellie, Joel, and a Clicker.

The three free PSN avatars have been given out as part of the aforementioned 30-year anniversary of PlayStation. This was also why the PS5 remaster of the first Last of Us was made free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. How long these Last of Us Part 1 PSN avatars are going to be available to download for free, PlayStation doesn't say, but it is presumably a permanent offer, or at least going to be live as long the 30-year anniversary of PlayStation celebrations are still live.

Some PlayStation fans have been disappointed by the free offer due to the art style of the avatars. Rather than opt to simply recreate the characters and monsters how they look in the game, the artist behind the avatars has given each a more stylized look that is proving unpopular among PlayStation fans.

"These PS Plus avatars are always so ugly. They got a good selection of characters people would want as their avatars but use a terrible art style and have the tacky Plus symbol in the back," writes one fan of the avatars. "Those are ugly. The only one that looks good is the Clicker. Holy crap," adds another fan.

While the avatars also feature the PlayStation Plus symbol, this freebie is not limited to PS Plus. Those without a subscription can download the freebies the same as those with a PS Plus subscription.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage -- including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals -- click here.