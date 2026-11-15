PlayStation Makes One of 2024’s Best PS5 Games $50 Off

PlayStation has made one of 2024’s best PS5 games $50 off with a new sale on the PlayStation Store. The roughly two-year-old PS5 game from developer Bloober Team and Konami has never been cheaper than this on the PlayStation Store or at retail. And that is because it has never been 72% off, which brings it down from $69.99 to $19.59. That said, this PlayStation Store deal is only available until November 21.

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In addition to an $80 game discounted to $8, the PlayStation Store has specifically discounted Silent Hill 2 by $50. This game isn’t available on PS4, so this offer is exclusive to PS5 and PS5 Pro users. And it’s an incredible offer. As you may know, Silent Hill 2 is a remake of the 2001 PS2 exclusive of the same name. The original ranks as one of the greatest horror games of all time. The remake is borderline less impressive because it’s a remake and not a wholly original work, but it’s certainly one of the best horror games available on the PS5, and was also one of the best games of its year across all genres.

Unlike many horror games, which tend to be on the shorter side, Silent Hill 2’s story is a minimum of 15 to 20 hours, with variance primarily depending on how much side content is engaged with. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 30 to 35 hours with the horror game. That’s a great ROI on a $20 purchase, content-wise. There are games that will offer more content per dollar than this, but not many that maintain the same production quality per square inch.

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One of the Best PS5 Horror Games

Upon release, the Bloober Team and Konami survival horror game earned an 86 on Metacritic, similar to the 89 of the original. According to its PlayStation Store rating, though, this is actually an underrating of Silent Hill 2. To this end, after more than 69,000 user reviews — which is a much larger sample size — Silent Hill 2 on the PS Store has a 4.75 out of 5 stars. On a 100-point scale, this is a 95. This is the result of 88% of PS5 user reviews rating the game a perfect 5/5. Every other score is in the single digits, with 4/5 stars accounting for the next largest share at 6%.

For those who know little about the series, despite what its name may suggest, Silent Hill 2 is a completely standalone experience. In other words, it is not narratively connected to its predecessor, which means you don’t need to play the first game first. You can jump straight into this one if you have $20 to spare.