New PS5 Launch Game Announced

A new PS5 launch game has been revealed via PlayStation and Annapurna Interactive. More specifically, the latter has revealed that joining Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and many other launch games will be the newest game from developer Giant Squid, dubbed The Pathless, which will be the studio's sophomore effort following 2016's critical darling ABZU. In addition to PS5, the game will also be made available on PS4, Apple Arcade, and PC on the same day, November 12. The latter of these three will be exclusive to Epic Games Store.

To accompany all of this news, Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid have released a brand new trailer of the game, but unfortunately, it doesn't showcase the game itself. So, below the trailer, you can find a gameplay walkthrough that gives you a sense of the game and its Journey meets Breath of the Wild vibes.

"From the minds at Giant Squid, best known for ocean adventure game ABZU, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest," reads an official pitch of the game. "Players take on the role of the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. The Hunter must forge a connection with an eagle companion to hunt corrupted spirits, in turn being careful to not become the hunted. Players will explore misty forests full of secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins, and be tested in epic battles. The bond between the Hunter and eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance."

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a price point or any additional platforms. In other words, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox or Nintendo platforms. And given how much PlayStation has helped market the game, it may remain console exclusive to PlayStation, at least for a little bit.

