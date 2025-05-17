One of the Biggest Upcoming Xbox Games Is Probably Coming to PS5

The next Xbox game coming to PS5 has seemingly — but not officially — been confirmed, and it is one of the biggest upcoming Xbox releases. Xbox games continue to come to PS5 at what seems like an increasing rate. To this end, the novelty of seeing an Xbox game on the PlayStation Store or the Xbox Game Studios splash screen when you boot up a PS5 game has worn off. However, now the Xbox staples are starting to come to PS5, revitalizing the novelty. This month, Forza Horizon 5 came to PS5, for example. And then this August Gears of War Reloaded is coming to PS5.

There are two brand synonymous with Xbox: Gears of War and Halo. There’s a case that Forza is as synonymous, but when you think of Xbox you think of Halo and Gears of War probably. Halo has yet to come to PS5 in any capacity, but 19 years after it debuted on Xbox, Gears of War is coming to a PlayStation machine. That is a little surreal, and it presumably means Gears of War E-Day is also going to come to PS5.

For those out of the loop, Gears of War E-Day was announced back in June 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X, by series developer The Coalition, who took over the reigns of the series from Epic Games after Gears of War 3. It is a brand-new installment and a prequel to the previous Gears of War games.

There is no word from Microsoft of the game coming to PS5, but surely if Gears of War Reloaded is coming to PS5 then that means the series will be on PS5 going forward. Now, whether it will be on PS5 at launch or come after is a better question, but surely PS5 users can now add one of the most highly anticipated Xbox games to their release radar. Unfortunately, there is no word of when Gears of War: E-Day will release.

Of course, take everything here for what it is, speculation.