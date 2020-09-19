Big PS5 "Exclusive" Is Also Coming to Xbox Series X

✖

A big upcoming PS5 exclusive game has been confirmed as a timed exclusive. Earlier this year, the newest game from Arkane Studios -- the talented studio behind the Dishonored series and Prey -- revealed Deathloop was going to be a console exclusive for the PS5. At the time, it was unclear if this was a permanent exclusive deal for PS5 or a timed exclusivity deal. Turns out it's the latter.

Publisher of the game Bethesda has confirmed that when Deathloop hits in Q2 2021, it will be via the PC and PS5. Bethesda then confirms it's also coming to "other consoles." Bethesda doesn't specify what these consoles are, but obviously one is the Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S. What is specified is that this won't happen until a year after the game's original release date. In other words, it will a console exclusive to the PS5 for at least a year..

As you may know, Deathloop isn't the only console exclusive coming to the PS5. There's also Ghostwire: Tokyo. For now, the new game from Tango Gameworks hasn't been confirmed as a timed exclusive, but you'd assume the same is true for it.

As for Deathloop itself, Bethesda and Arkane pitch it as an innovative first-person shooter that traps players in a time loop.

"Deathloop is an innovative first-person shooter launching for PlayStation 5 and PC from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind the critically acclaimed Dishonored franchise," reads an official pitch of the game. "The studio’s new IP will continue Arkane’s signature gameplay design, challenging gamers to play their own way. As Colt, players are trapped in a time loop on the enigmatic island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. The only chance for escape is to break the loop by unearthing information and assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. However, lurking in the shadows is rival assassin Julianna, equipped with her own equally powerful abilities and weapons, on a mission to protect the loop by assassinating Colt, and restarting the cycle. Players can also choose to take control of Julianna, turning Deathloop into a deadly game of hunter-vs-hunted."

