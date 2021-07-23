AAA PS5 and Xbox Series X Game Stealth Released as a Surprise

✖

The PS5 and Xbox Series X just got a AAA game, out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. There's not much to play on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you're playing on the former, you have games like Ratchet & Clank, Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, and not a ton else of consequence. If you're playing on the latter console, you have less to play until Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 release this holiday season. That said, if you're on either of these consoles and need something to play, Rebellion Development just stealth released the next-gen version of Sniper Elite 4.

Better yet, if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, you will receive a free upgrade. The next-gen version of the game isn't drastically different, but it does boast improved load times and 4k resolution running 60 frames per second. If you don't own these versions, you will need to fork over the regular asking price.

For those that don't know: Sniper Elite 4 debuted back in 2017 via the aforementioned UK developer. On Xbox One, the game boasts a solid 81 on Metacritic. On PS4, it boasts a Metacritic score of 77. As for the next-gen versions of the game, they don't have Metacritic scores, at least not yet.

"Sniper Elite 4 is set in the aftermath of its award-winning predecessor. It continues the series’ World War II heritage by transporting players across the beautiful Italian peninsula, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns to colossal Nazi megastructures, ancient forests, and hidden mountain monasteries," reads an official synopsis of the game. "Covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne must fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance to help free their country from the yoke of Fascism, and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it’s even begun. If his mission fails, there will be no Operation Overlord, no D-Day landings, and no Victory in Europe."

