PS5 Pre-Orders Going Live Tomorrow, But Only For Some

New PS5 pre-orders are going live tomorrow, providing PlayStation fans another chance to pre-order the next-gen console, which so far, has been incredibly hard to find anywhere that isn't eBay. Unfortunately, if you're looking to pre-order the PS5, but haven't had the opportunity to, tomorrow's new offer may not be the chance you've been waiting for due to the restrictions involved. More specifically, the new pre-orders come way of GAME, a UK retailer. So, if you're in the United States, you're out of luck. Further, the pre-orders will be online only, which means you will be competing against bots and scalpers with a patented formula for securing pre-orders.

The retailer doesn't divulge how many pre-orders it will be taking, but notes it has a "limited stock." Further, a precise time isn't provided. Rather, the retailer simply notes "tomorrow late morning." What the retailer does say is to simply keep an eye on its website.

Both versions of the console are pictured, so presumably, both will be available for pre-order. However, a bulk of the PS5 stock appears to be the standard version of the console, which means finding a pre-order for the all-digital version has proved very challenging for those that want one. And it's safe to assume this batch of pre-orders won't be any different.

It's the moment you've all been waiting for... Limited stock of the #PS5 coming tomorrow late morning 📢 Keep an eye out on our website 👀 pic.twitter.com/VeJRNAtP48 — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) September 24, 2020

As alluded to, this is the only information GAME has provided so far. However, if more information is provided by the UK retailer, we will be sure to update this post.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide on November 12, priced at $400 or $500, depending on what version of the console you cop.

