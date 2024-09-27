PlayStation May Be Cancelling PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders

PlayStation may be cancelling PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders. Yesterday, at PlayStation Direct, pre-orders went live for the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection alongside pre-orders for the PS5 Pro. And as PlayStation fans expected, it was a disaster. And it was a disaster because everyone was trying to buy the same thing. And anticipating massive demand for this product, Sony bafflingly limited it to just 12,300 units, making it near impossible to buy. That product is the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe, which sold out instantly. That said, those lucky enough to get their hands on the console may soon find an email in their inbox with a cancellation notice.

Over on the PlayStation Reddit page, PS5 fans have begun to relay word that they have received cancellation notices. Why they are receiving these notices, is currently unclear, but more than one user has reported the issue. One user specifically revealed they contacted PlayStation Support about the matter, however, they didn't get much help. According to the user, PlayStation Support "have no clue what happened."

In the email, it says the order was cancelled because the payment method doesn't work. Meanwhile, in the account it cites "fraud cancellation." This may indicate the bank denied the transfer after review suspecting a suspicious purchase, likely because of the high cost of the purchase. To this end, PlayStation fans who put in orders on PlayStation Direct may want to contact their bank to get ahead of this potential problem.

It is also possible Sony has cancelled because it has more orders than stock. This sounds like an absurd thing to happen, but it happens with retailers all the time. In other words, it is a possibility that can't be ruled out.

Unfortunately, at the moment, we are missing too much information to know what is definitively going on. Whatever the case, some PlayStation fans are ending up with cancelled orders, with no way to resolve the issue because the product is now out of stock. Of course, this highlights the problem with these ultra-limited releases, which leave more fans disappointed than anything else. To this end, it remains unclear why Sony has limited the special PS5 Pro to just 12,300 units. It is possible it could release more stock in the future, but it has made no suggestion that this is the plan. Further, that is typically not how these ultra-limited releases work.

It is worth noting that if pre-orders are being cancelled, it is possible there will be a very limited amount of stock made available at some point today. So far, that has not happened though and there is no guaranteed it will happen. Meanwhile, even if it does, there is a high chance scalpers with bots will gobble up any remaining stock instanteously.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage -- including all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 Pro deals -- click here.