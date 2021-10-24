Target PS5 Restock Leaked Ahead of Release

The next Target PS5 restock has potentially leaked ahead of its release. According to a report, earlier this week from PS5 restock tracker Jake Randall, the next drop from Target is supposed to happen on either October 22 or October 27. This report was shared back on October 21, before October 22 happened. Obviously, Target didn’t release new PS5 stock yesterday, which means the potential dates have been narrowed down to October 27 as the next drop.

Unfortunately, there’s no word of how big the restock is going to be, but it will be online only and require store pick up like previous Target restocks. While some retailers, like Best Buy and GameStop, have begun to sell the console via in-store restock events, Target has yet to make the jump from exclusively selling it online.

According to Randall, Target will add the PS5 product page 20 to 60 minutes before the drop happens, so PlayStation fans should get a notice before the drop goes down. Unfortunately, when it will go down remains a mystery for now. As Randall notes, Target prefers to release stock in the morning usually between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET, with 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. the most common.

While there’s no word how exactly big or small the restock will be, Randall suggests Target is trying to accumulate supply before dropping, which in turn implies the restock will be on the bigger side.

As always, we will keep you update as the situation develops. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt as it’s not only information of the unofficial variety, but it’s also subject to change.

