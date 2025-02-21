Potential PS6 Release Date Leaves PlayStation Fans Divided

A potential PS6 release date is not what some PlayStation fans wanted to hear. It has been five calendar years since Sony released the PS5. Meanwhile, it added to the PS5 family last year with the release of the PS5 Pro. With rumors circulating that PlayStation may be working on its first handheld since the PS Vita, it is unclear what the next PlayStation hardware release will be, but PS6 is no doubt a likely candidate.

If the gap between the PS4 and the PS5 is repeated with the PS5 and PS6, then the PS6 will release in 2027. However, some new comments from an ex PlayStation executive suggest that perhaps 2027 will come too early for the PS6.

The comments specifically come from the long-serving but recently departed Shuhei Yoshida, who left Sony earlier this year after joining it in 1993 to help build the PlayStation brand through the decades.

Speaking about a potential PS6 release date, Yoshida recently commented that he felt a 2027 release date was “a bit too early” for the PS6. Adding to this, Yoshida noted that if the PS6 releases in 2028 that would ‘feel right’ to him. Yoshida concedes he doesn’t know the PS6 release date — probably because PlayStation itself hasn’t even determined this — but it is reasonable to think his speculation is more than informed.

Reacting to this news, some PlayStation fans aren’t happy. While some think 2028 would be more than a suitable PS6 release date, others were hoping to get their hands on it earlier, or at least this is what reactions over on X suggest.

“It better not, should be 2027,” writes one PlayStation fan. Replying to this, in disagreement another fan adds: “It better not be 2027. My PS5 Pro barely got miles on it. And there’s so many games that got announced years ago that aren’t even out yet.”

“Feels like a huge money grab,” adds a third fan. “I’m a Sony fan boy won’t even deny it. But this is just sad to see, they don’t even have good enough tech for the PS6 I bet. The release of the PS5 Pro was lackluster and has me feeling no rush to get the PS6.”

With the next-gen Xbox itself rumored to release in 2028, it is hard to imagine a reality where the PS6, the current market leader, comes out a year earlier in 2027. Meanwhile, last time there were four years between the release of the PS4 Pro and the PS5. There is no guarantee this will repeat, especially given it would mean the gap between PS4 and PS5 wouldn’t repeat, but a 2024 release for the PS5 Pro would suggest a 2028 PS6 release.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation, rumors, and reactions. There is not thing concrete about the PS6 release date. That said, while we wait for more concrete information or reporting, be sure to catch up with all of the latest PS6 news, rumors, and leaks by clicking right here.