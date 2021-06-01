Rainbow Six Siege Leak Reveals New Resident Evil Skin

✖

Rainbow Six Siege’s Resident Evil collaboration will continue soon with a new skin for another of its Operator’s that’s leaked ahead of schedule. The cosmetic pulled from the game’s files shows that Leon S. Kennedy will be the next Resident Evil character added to Rainbow Six Siege through an Operator skin for Lion. The leak follows the announcement from months ago that the game would get Resident Evil skins with one of them revealed back in February and promises made of more to come.

One of the first looks at the Leon skin was shown off on social media by Twitter user killahtree who shared the video below that showed Lion transformed into Leon. The version of the skin we see here isn’t the final product, however, since he’s clearly using the incorrect animations for different guns and pulls out a shotgun regardless of what he’s doing, but it’s to be expected this will at least be a general taste of what Leon will look like when he’s added.

The hair and the outfit are certainly close to Leon’s practiced look from the Resident Evil games even if the face isn’t so similar, but that’s to be expected since the character still has to look like Lion to a degree to be recognizable in battle. Though the skin’s been spotted in the files, it doesn’t yet have a release date and hasn’t made a formal appearance anywhere official, so it’s unknown when the skin will launch and what the final product will look like when it’s available.

As mentioned previously, Leon isn’t the first Resident Evil character to come to the game. That honor went to Jill Valentine who was first added as a cosmetic for Zofia. The design was similar to the one for Leon above in the sense that the hair and outfit matched while the faces of the Operators remained the same for clarity.

Leon and Jill are proving to be pretty popular choices for guest characters in other IPs, an unsurprising fact given their prominence in the Resident Evil series and their staying powers beyond the older games. Both characters will soon join Dead by Daylight, too, as Survivors in the Resident Evil Chapter opposite of Nemesis who will be the new Killer.