Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter Eggs Found in GTA 6 Trailer

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have discovered some Easter eggs in the brand new GTA 6 trailer. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the most recent new game from Rockstar Games which is kind of astonishing since that game is turning seven later this year. By the time GTA 6 finally releases next year, it will be almost eight years old. Nevertheless, the game is still incredibly popular and sells millions of copies every quarter for Take-Two Interactive. It’s pretty rare that a game has that much long term success, but when it’s one made by Rockstar Games, it’s totally evergreen.

Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in 2018 and totally blew fans away, setting a new bar for open-world games that really hasn’t been matched since then. Even though it was an entire console generation ago, no one has managed to make a world that feels quite as alive as Rockstar’s western masterpiece. It was absolutely perfect from just about every level from story to gameplay, allowing players the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the late 1800s wild west with realistic gameplay and authentic NPCs. Despite the fact that it’s a period piece, Rockstar didn’t place it in our history. It touches on things like the Civil War and the rise of American civilization, but it is in its own universe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter Eggs Spotted in GTA 6 Trailer and Screenshots

Red Dead Redemption 2 has its own presidents and other historical figures, completely separate from real life ones. Players can find collectibles with Red Dead Redemption 2‘s presidents all over the game, offering some flavorful world building for eagle eyed players. However, it seems Rockstar is carrying that over to its other franchise. Players noticed some Easter eggs in the recent GTA 6 trailer and screenshots. Players were able to see that some of the Presidents from Red Dead Redemption 2 are on the money in GTA 6, which is a clever callback to the western game.

On top of that, fans noticed that the logo for Duke, a gun manufacturer in Red Dead, appears on Jason’s M16 in a screenshot for GTA 6. It should be noted that GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are not in the same universe as Red Dead Redemption‘s world features California and New York, but GTA refers to them as San Andreas and Liberty City, respectively. Unless Rockstar Games has retconned these things, then they are likely still separate universes and this is nothing more than a fun nod to its past games.

Cash in GTA 6 has the faces of Presidents from Red Dead Redemption 2's lore on them



I guess in some way, you could say those games are in a sort of shared universe pic.twitter.com/R06ULBoOYh — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) May 7, 2025

The weapons in GTA 6 appear to be manufactured by Duke



The same manufacturer behind many of the guns in Red Dead Redemption 2, Another case of GTA 6 tying into Red Dead Lore! pic.twitter.com/3aNQD29zsY — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) May 8, 2025

Fans have been picking apart the GTA 6 trailer and screenshots for a week now. It is filled with tons of details that leave plenty of room for speculation and theories. There’s still a pretty big wait until we can start unpacking the entire game for all of its various mysteries, but the wait should be worthwhile. A leaker recently claimed that the GTA 6 delay was “necessary” to avoid a “significantly worse” version of the game that would’ve had a lot of cut content and features.

GTA 6 will release on May 26th, 2026.