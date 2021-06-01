Grand Theft Auto Fans Left Disappointed After Big GTA 6 Leak Turns Out Fake

✖

Update: The "leak" below has been proven fake, making all of the information alongside it and speculation because of it, null and void.

Original: Back in 2016, an anonymous leaker leaked the map of Red Dead Redemption 2. At the time, many called out the leak as fake, but it was real. Fast-forward five years, and now the leaker's other claims are being reexamined. For one, the leaker claimed the game was set -- at least primarily -- in Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, and a setting Grand Theft Auto fans haven't seen since 2002. As you may know, this is the setting almost every rumor, report, and leak since has claimed. In other words, this bit of information isn't that surprising. What is surprising is what else they claim.

According to the anonymous leaker, the game is not set in the 1980s, which many have claimed it is. The leaker doesn't disclose a date themselves, but the implication is that it's set in modern times, something industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson claimed earlier this year, alongside claims that there are two protagonists, including the series' first female protagonist.

During 2016, a 4Chan user leaked the RDR2 map and has leaked accurate info about the game, theirs new info that people missed from him which gives us good info about GTA 6.#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/CWNCmnMF16 — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) May 30, 2021

Unfortunately, the leaker didn't disclose anything else beyond noting that pre-production began in 2016, which would, in turn, suggest a release date isn't very far away, or at least not as far away as some are claiming.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While there's reason to believe this anonymous source, it doesn't change the fact that everything here is unofficial, and more importantly, subject to change. In fact, it may have already changed, as 2016 was five years ago.

As for Rockstar Games, it has not commented on any of this, and we don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, catch up on all of the latest GTA 6 coverage by clicking right here.

