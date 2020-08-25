New Red Dead Online Update Released, Here Are the Patch Notes and New Content

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 Online update is live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside new content and some official patch notes. Unfortunately, the update -- titled 1.23 -- is a bit on the light and inconsequential side, however, it does add a brand new mission to the game involving a legendary animal hiding in the swamps of Saint Denis.

"Harriet Davenport has received word of an untamed beast older than time itself nesting outside Saint Denis," reads an official blrub about the mission. "The cold-blooded Legendary Banded Gator has a taste for human flesh - as well as the teeth and temperament to satisfy such a craving. Maintain a safe distance and sedate the primordial creature for Harriet or bring its unique skin to Gus to craft an imposing coat for wear."

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for the update:

PATCH NOTES:

- New Content -

A new Legendary Animal has been added to Red Dead Online: Legendary Alligator Banded Gator

New Items have been added to Gus’ Store: Banded Coat

New Permanent Clothing Items have been added to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue: Comstock Boots (new colorways) Millard Boots (new colorways) Heathland Chaps (new colorways) Hopsmere Cardigan Mitehill Pants

New Time Limited Clothing Items have been added to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue: Fernwater Coat Hopeman Vest

[August 24, 2020] – General / Miscellaneous



- Fixes -

Fixed a number of connection issues

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to buy the Horned Variant Bow with Gold despite already owning it

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to enter Single Player or Multiplayer gameplay after a crash on PC

Fixed an issue that resulted in abrupt changes to the time of day on PC

Red Dead Online is available, for free, on Xbox One, PS4, Google Stadia, and PC to anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2 on the same platforms. At the moment of publishing, there has been no word of the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X.

For more coverage on Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 click here or peep the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.