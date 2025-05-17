Remote Raid Change Lets More Pokemon Go Fans Score Shiny Shadow Pokemon

So far, this year has been a pretty big win for making Pokemon Go more accessible for remote play. With increased spawns sans PokeStops and more, it’s finally getting a little easier to play in less populated areas. Recently, Pokemon Go announced that Shadow Raids and Max Battles would finally be available as Remote Raids. The change went into effect with the Crown Clash: Taken Over event on May 13th, and the May 17th Shadow Regigigas Raid Day marks the first major legendary Shadow Raid event under the new Remote Raid changes. With the change, many players are finally scoring their first Shiny Shadow Pokemon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time Shadow Raids have been available remotely, as Pokemon Go did temporarily test out remote Shadow Raids during Ho-h Shadow Raid Day back in January. However, now that the feature is a permanent addition, more gamers are jumping in to their first-ever Shadow Raids thanks to the ability to join using remote raid passes. And for many, that means snagging their first Shadow Shiny Pokemon, especially since the Shiny odds for Shadow Regigigas are boosted during Regigigas Shadow Raid Day.

So, naturally, the r/pokemongo subreddit is chock full of celebratory posts from gamers who’ve already had the Shadow Regigigas Raids live in their time zone, sharing their first-ever Shadow Shiny Pokemon.

Some gamers are even doing their first-ever Shadow Raids thanks to the ability to join remotely. The change to remote raids is clearly a big win for those who aren’t able to easily leave home to travel to a nearby PokeStop or who live in areas where there simply aren’t enough people to tackle these Raids. Now, gamers in remote areas where they could never find enough people in person to take on Shadow Regigigas Raid Days can invite their friends all over the globe to help them tackle this tough Raid Boss. And that means more Shadow Regigigas, and more chances for a Shiny Shadow Regigigas, for everyone. Since the Shiny rate for Shadow Regigigas is boosted during the event, it’s an especially exciting time to hunt this particular Shiny Pokemon.

Shadow Regigigas Raid Day Details

While some gamers are already sharing their wins, Shadow Regigigas Raid Day isn’t over yet for many time zones. The event takes place on May 17th from 2 PM – 5 PM local time. So, if you haven’t grabbed your Shiny Shadow Regigigas just yet, there might still be time if it’s not yet past 5 PM in your local time zone. With the Remote Shadow Raid change now officially into effect, you should have plenty of future shots at Shadow Raids from afar even if you do miss out on this one.

Shadow Regigigas Raid Day offers a few event bonuses that are making those Remote Raids even more worth players’ while. Gamers can get up to 6 free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event, and Regigigas caught during these Shadow Raids have a chance to have boosted Attack, Defense, and HP stats. In other words, it’s more likely you’ll catch a Shadow Regigigas with solid, 3-star stats. During the event, the Remote Raid limit is also increased to 20, giving gamers more chances to try for a Shundo.

Going forward, future Shadow Raid Day events should feature chances to join using Remote Raid Passes. Whether that Shiny boost will always be in effect remains to be seen, but at any rate, it certainly looks like players are enjoying the new remote Shadow Raid potential.

Did you score a Shiny Shadow Regigigas during the raid day? Better yet, did you snag a Shundo? Let us know in the comments below!