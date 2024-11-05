Resident Evil 4 Is 51% Off for One Day Only

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 was one of the biggest games of 2023, and if you’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to add it to your collection, this might be the best possible time. Fanatical has the game listed for 51% off for one day only, with the standard version of Resident Evil 4 listed for $16.79 (normally $39.99), and the Gold Edition priced at $24.99 (normally $49.99). That’s a huge discount from the game’s normal asking price, but those interested should act quickly so they don’t miss out. The discounts can be found at Fanatical’s website right here.

The difference between the standard edition of Resident Evil 4 and the Gold Edition is that the former only includes the base game. The Gold Edition offers up some extras, including the Separate Ways expansion, which focuses on Ada Wong. The expansion helps to add new context to her role in the base game. In addition to Separate Ways, the Gold Edition also includes a DLC pack, which comes with extra costumes, screen filters, additional weapons, and more. Potential buyers will have to decide for themselves which of these versions is right for them, but the Gold Edition has a lot of extra content for less than $10 more.

The original version of Resident Evil 4 was first released on Nintendo GameCube back in 2005. That version was a huge critical success, and marked a turning point for the overall Resident Evil series. Since then, the game has been released on a massive number of platforms, and can be found on most modern systems. Given the game’s popularity, some fans questioned the logic of Capcom remaking it, as opposed to an older option like Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. However, things worked out for the best, as reception to the Resident Evil 4 remake was very positive overall. ComicBook’s official review for the game awarded it a score of 4.5 out of 5, and a number of other outlets offered a similar level of praise.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is the most recent release in the series from Capcom. The publisher’s plans for the future are currently unknown. Resident Evil happens to be one of the company’s biggest money makers, but we don’t know if we’ll be getting another remake next, or a new numbered entry in the series. There have been rumors circulating about Resident Evil 9 for some time now, but nothing official has been confirmed. March 2025 will mark two years since the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake, so hopefully Capcom won’t keep us waiting too much longer on additional information.

