Resident Evil 5 Rated for Xbox Series X

For the second time in a few weeks, an existing Resident Evil game has been rated for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S by the ESRB. Last month, it was an ESRB rating for Resident Evil 6, and this month it’s Resident Evil 5. Both of these games have been available on Xbox for quite some time, and both have been remastered on the console. This has led to a lot of confusion among series fans, who are left wondering if there’s some kind of announcement coming from Capcom in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the remake of Resident Evil 4 having been released in 2023, one obvious conclusion is that Capcom could be planning a remake of Resident Evil 5. ESRB ratings have spoiled announcements ahead of time, so it wouldn’t be unheard of. However, if that really is the case, it would make more sense for there to be similar ratings for PlayStation 5 and PC. As we noted last month, it’s possible this could all boil down to a mistake on the ESRB website’s part, but it feels like a stretch to believe that it happened twice now.

resident evil 5 put a heavier focus on action, rather than survival horror

We can safely assume that Capcom is working on the next mainline entry in the Resident Evil series, and there have been rumors about more remakes, but nothing has been officially announced or revealed regarding the future. Remakes of older Resident Evil games have helped to fill the void between main series entries, and fans are eager to see which game will get that treatment next. Resident Evil 5 would make sense purely from a number standpoint, but Code: Veronica and Resident Evil Zero are both older games that could benefit more from modern day versions. Plus, a lot of series fans would much prefer to see these games remade instead.

Resident Evil 5 is one of the stranger entries in the overall franchise. Reception to the game was a lot stronger than what we saw for Resident Evil 6, but the game’s greater focus on action over horror elements proved controversial. Eventually, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard went back in the other direction, and fans were pretty happy about it. If Capcom is working on a remake of Resident Evil 5, it will be interesting to see if the developers better balance out the horror and action elements. It wouldn’t be unheard of; the Resident Evil 3 remake improved on a lot of the original game’s missteps.

RELATED: Five Horror Games That Desperately Need Remakes or Remasters

Capcom’s presentation last week would have been the perfect venue to reveal what the company has been cooking up for Resident Evil, but the event instead focused on Monster Hunter Wilds, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Capcom Fighting Collection 2. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what the Resident Evil teams have been up to, because all of these strange ESRB hints have fans wondering what the heck the future has in store!

Would you like to see a remake of Resident Evil 5? What do you think about these ESRB ratings? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Wario64]