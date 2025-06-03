Resident Evil 9 Reveal Reportedly Happening This Week

It’s been more than four years since the release of Resident Evil Village, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next mainline game in the Capcom series. The publisher has not offered any details about the tentatively titled “Resident Evil 9,” but it seems we could be getting an announcement within the next few days. News of that announcement first came from Screenfire Gaming on YouTube, who claimed that the game will be revealed at The Game Awards on Friday, June 6th. A source for MP1st was able to confirm that an announcement is happening this week, though the outlet notes that the next Resident Evil could be revealed at “another show.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s worth noting that Capcom is one of Summer Game Fest’s official partners this year, so an announcement at the show is entirely possible. However, we could also see the next Resident Evil game announced at PlayStation’s State of Play on Wednesday, June 4th. Capcom has announced Resident Evil games at past PlayStation shows, so there is precedent. It’s also possible the game could show up at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 8th. Xbox has been making greater efforts to work with Japanese publishers, and a new Resident Evil during the show would be a pretty big deal.

resident evil village is the most recent game in the series canon

Screenfire Gaming’s report claimed that Resident Evil 9 will be released towards the end of the first quarter of 2026. While MP1st could not confirm that claim, there was a logic provided for that potential release window. 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, which debuted on the original PlayStation back in 1996. As for the specific timing, Screenfire Gaming pointed to Capcom’s recent investor report, which did not anticipate any major increase in sales through the end of next year’s first quarter. Since a new Resident Evil game would theoretically lead to a big sales boost, logic dictates that the game would have to come at the end of the quarter, or at the start of the next one, at the earliest.

For now, readers should take all of this information with a grain of salt. Given how much time has passed since the release of Resident Evil Village, and the fact that we haven’t even gotten a Resident Evil remake since Resident Evil 4 in 2023, it does seem like a good possibility that something is getting announced. Hopefully Capcom will finally pull back the curtain and offer some details about what to expect.

RELATED: Five Horror Games That Desperately Need Remakes or Remasters

At this time, details are nonexistent in terms of what to expect from Resident Evil 9; at this point, we don’t even know if that will be the game’s title! Resident Evil Village seemed to bring an end to the story of Ethan Winters, which means we could see a new protagonist, or a returning favorite’s return. There have been a lot of rumors about which character will get the main focus, but we’ll have to wait and see who Capcom hands the spotlight to.

Are you excited about the next Resident Evil game? What are you hoping to see from the next Capcom entry? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!