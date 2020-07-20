Xbox Live Hosting Massive Resident Evil Franchise Sale

Every numbered entry in the Resident Evil series is currently on sale on Xbox Live. Those looking to get caught up on the survival horror franchise in time for Resident Evil Village's 2021 release will likely find no better opportunity to do so than the present! Whether you're a newcomer to the series or a veteran looking to fill some holes in your collection, this sale offers something for every Resident Evil fan! Fans can even snag the recent remake of Resident Evil 3 at a significant discount, as well. The discounts and their regular retail prices are listed below:

All in all, this is a pretty impressive sale! A lot of Resident Evil sales tend to encompass the numbered series entries exclusively, so the two Resident Evil Revelations entries end up left out. Additionally, Xbox Live is offering discounts on the deluxe editions of Revelations 2 and Resident Evil 2, so fans will want to look closely at all the available discounts and the content that's included before making any firm decisions. The Xbox Live sale page can be found right here.

The Resident Evil franchise has been met with near universal acclaim over the years, so there's a lot of quality to be found, here. The version of Resident Evil that is offered on Xbox Live is the HD version of the 2002 remake that initially released on Nintendo GameCube. For newcomers, that game is a particularly strong entry point, introducing series staples like Chris Redfield and Albert Wesker. Redfield will appear in Resident Evil Village, alongside Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Those that have yet to experience Resident Evil or Biohazard might want to check them out before Village releases!

Do you plan on taking advantage of any of these discounts? What's your favorite entry in the Resident Evil franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.