The Boys Actor Antony Starr Wants in on New Resident Evil Movie

With the Resident Evil film from Sony Pictures and Barbarian’s Zach Cregger starting production soon, many have been anxious to find out who will play their fan-favorite characters from the video games. Fortunately, thanks to a viral post, it seems The Boys‘ Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, agrees with many of the fan-casting decisions of him as the antagonist of the series, Albert Wesker. Already, the film has cast Cregger-helmed film Weapons‘ Austin Abrams and, supposedly, recent Academy Award-winner Mikey Madison in lead roles, but there is no word on whether it will adapt the games or not. Still, it does seem like the perfect opportunity to bring Wesker to life in a way many fans would enjoy.

The plot details are slim when it comes to Zach Cregger’s adaptation of the iconic Capcom horror franchise. We do know that it will be a “Point A to Point B” type of adventure, with Abrams cast as a courier of sorts. Given Cregger’s horror resume, we can definitely expect lots of gore and death, playing in tune with the series. Filming is expected to start as early as this Summer, with a release date of September 18th, 2026. Around this time, we do get castings and, while Antony Starr’s declaration may not be enough to get him in, it most certainly adds to the fuel.

The post in question comes from BossLogic, a well-known digital artist famous for their mockups of celebrities as Marvel or DC characters. In the Instagram post above, they state that they watched Starr’s latest film, Prime Video’s political action flick G20, and changed up one of the stills of his villainous character, Rutledge. Sporting dark shades and yellowish white hair, the Homelander actor looks rather similar to that of Resident Evil’s Albert Wesker, to which BossLogic states, “Whoever is in charge of the new Resident Evil movie. Do it”.

Well, who else but Antony Starr himself commented on the post and said simply, “I agree.” While it may be in good fun, it goes without saying that the New Zealand-born actor would do quite well in the antagonist role. It helps tremendously that one of their most well-known roles, the maniacal superhero Homelander in The Boys, fits the narcissistic and ruthless nature of the leader of the Umbrella Corporation.

The Boys is currently shooting its fifth and final season, with a planned release in 2026. Interestingly enough, filming is expected to end in the Summer, so Antony Starr could technically make shooting for Resident Evil should he be cast. His role as Homelander has remained a fan-favorite and much praise from critics and fans, as his pitch-perfect portrayal as the broken leader of The Seven has earned him several nominations for Best Actor. Funny enough, we predicted Antony Starr as Wesker back in March alongside Austin Abrams, who was cast a while after. Whatever the case may be, Starr’s interest in the role is one many fans can be happy to know is possible, even if the story isn’t adapting the games.

Would you like to see Antony Starr as Wesker? Who else would you say would portray him well? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Resident Evil, The Boys, and more, keep it here at ComicBook.