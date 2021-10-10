Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City International Trailer Includes New Footage

In case you somehow missed it, the upcoming Resident Evil reboot movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City released its first full-length trailer recently. The movie, set to release on November 24th in theaters, also released a new poster and, to top it all off, the international trailer has since been released. While international trailers for movies are often slightly different than the ones released for North American audiences, the international trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a significant departure from the initial trailer with new footage and has an entirely different tone.

Most notably, the intro sequence in the trailer is completely different in the international trailer. The other most notable bit is the lack of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes, as the action-y sequences present in the initial trailer are traded in favor of more horror-tinted ones with a more haunting soundtrack common to horror movies. You can check out the new international trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the synopsis for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, in case you missed it:

“Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

As noted above, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to release on November 24th. The movie was written and directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Nathan Dales as Brad Vickers, Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, and Neal McDonough as Dr. William Birkin. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the upcoming Resident Evil movie so far? Does the new international trailer do anything to convince you to check it out when it releases late next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!