The Rocket League Car's in Fortnite Now

The Rocket League Octane vehicle is officially in Fortnite now. As of this week's Fortnite v22.10 update, players can ride around in the Octane vehicle to their heart's content, but there is a catch. Given that Octane can boost around wildly and drive on walls, it is only available as part of Fortnite's Creative mode -- sorry to anyone that was hoping to use this in a battle royale match.

The collaboration isn't terribly surprising due to the fact that Epic Games makes Fortnite and it also owns Psyonix, the developer of Rocket League. This is also far from the first time that the two video games have collaborated. Earlier this year, Fortnite players could even watch Rocket League esports live in the video game.

(Photo: Epic Games)

While the Octane vehicle is available in Fortnite's Creative mode for anyone that wants to mess with it, there is an official island made by creator team 404 Creative designed to show off the vehicle's abilities as well as provide a tutorial for anyone curious about it. The island is aptly named Rocket League's Octane Park Tutorial and allows players in Fortnite to explore Rocket League's Beckwith Park. The island code to access it is 7335-2078-5523.

As noted above, Fortnite v22.10 is now available. Rocket League's Octane vehicle is currently only available to use in the game's Creative mode. Fortnite is currently in the midst of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about Fortnite adding Rocket League's Octane vehicle? Are you excited about the latest season of Fortnite in general? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!