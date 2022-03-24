Rocket League Reveals New Car Coming Soon

Next week, Rocket League fans will be able to snag a major new addition to the game when the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is released! The real-life version of the car will likely be out of the price range for most people, but the new Lambo should be much more affordable in Rocket League. On March 30th, players will have the opportunity to snag the car in a bundle for 1100 credits. According to the game’s official website, the bundle will include the following items alongside the car:

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Car (Dominus Hitbox)

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Engine Audio

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Player Banner

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Wheels

Lamborghini Countach 70s Wheels

Argento Luna Decal

Videos by ComicBook.com

Developer Psyonix has noted that, as we’ve seen in the past with licensed vehicles like the Batmobile, the items in this bundle cannot be used with any other car. The company also points out that the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 can’t be customized with all item types. At this point, this is to be expected for most longtime Rocket League fans, but it’s worth pointing out for newer players, or those that just might be less familiar. The Lamborghini bundle will be available for purchase through April 5th.

Lamborghini is an official sponsor of the 2021-22 Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Winter Major. The event began on March 23rd and is set to run through March 27th. Yesterday, Rocket League publisher Epic Games announced that the Winter Major can be watched in Fortnite. Fans interested in watching the competition this way can do so through the special Champions Field Island, which can be reached by inputting the Island Code 6497-1032-5932.



Rocket League is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on snagging the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in Rocket League? Have you been watching the RLCS Winter Major? Let us knowin the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!