Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Coming to Consoles, PC in 2021

The League of Legends universe will come to consoles for the first time early next year with the release of Ruined King: A League of Legends story. The game that was revealed late last year during Riot Games’ big League of Legends anniversary celebration made another appearance this weekend during the League of Legends World Finals to reveal its release timeframe and the platforms it’ll be available on. It’s planned to release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, and the PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Riot Games’ first console venture developed by Airship Syndicate will feature some locations and champions that’ll be all too familiar to League of Legends players. As the trailer above shows, it’ll take place in both the pirate-filled Bilgewater and the ominous Shadow Isles with Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke.

We’ll see these champions played in a much different way than players are used to though. Instead of doing battle on Summoner’s Rift, this team of League of Legends champions will fight in a turn-based, RPG combat system. Details on how this new take on the League of Legends characters and settings will work haven’t been revealed yet, but we’ll see more about the game in December.

For lore enthusiasts, everything about this game suggests that we’ll go much deeper into one of League of Legends’ best stories. The Ruined King himself is a character from League of Legends’ pages of stories that shaped the state of Runeterra and was seen during the trailer towards the end of the cinematic.

Coming to consoles is a big deal for any League of Legends game, but this one will also be playable on next-gen systems some time after the initial release. Like other games bridging the generational gap, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will offer free upgrades to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S for those who already own the current-gen versions of the game.

This turn-based League of Legends game is one of several new games Riot Games is working on under the Riot Forge name. CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends is another of the titles, a platformer game featuring the time-bending Ekko.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story releases on consoles and on the PC starting in early 2021.