RuneScape: Dragonwilds Livestream Reveals When to Expect Major Updates

On May 9th, the team behind RuneScape: Dragonwilds hosted a Twitch livestream to show off what’s next for the Early Access game. While the original intention was to have a recording available for fans to catch up after the fact, tech issues did away with the VOD. That means those who missed the event won’t get the full breakdown until community moderator Mod Doom shares a recap blog post, expected next week. Thankfully, those fans who were able to attend live are sharing the biggest takeaways, and frankly, it looks good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The recent live stream with Jagex community manager Mod Doom aired via Twitch and shared some insights into the future of the game. However, players looking for the replay won’t find it, as the official @RSDragonwilds account has revealed that the recording has vanished. Thankfully, an official blog post and vlog with the highlights for the recent RuneScape: Dragonwilds Twitch stream should be incoming next week. Until then, let’s break down the biggest takeaways from the live stream so you don’t have to experience FOMO until next week.

Twitch has cooked the VOD 😔 Mod Doom will be getting a newspost and vlog covering these in more detail next week, sit tight! We've got this! — RuneScape: Dragonwilds (@RSDragonwilds) May 9, 2025

The Twitch stream featured an extended Q&A with Mod Doom, the same Discord mod who recently shared an update about the timeline for Mithril armor. During the conversation, Mod Doom clarified some details about the next update for RuneScape: Dragnowilds. This includes info on the 0.8 update all the way through 1.0, with highlights on controller support, engine upgrades, and more.

Thanks to updates from fans in the official Dragonwilds Discord, we have a good sense of what was shared during the live stream to tide fans over until the official blog post arrives next week. And while much of the conversation reiterated what’s previously been shared in Discord Q&As, there are a few exciting tidbits for fans eager to see new content in the game.

As far as when the next major content update will happen, there’s a bit of a wait yet. The most recent update for Dragonwilds was its minor 0.7.3 patch, which dropped on May 2nd. Looking ahead, Mod Doom clarified that the 0.8 patch won’t necessarily be a major content update, but will include several upgrades currently in testing. This includes new buildable pieces for bases, upgrades to the game engine, changes to Velgar events, and a ton of stability and bug fixes. From there, the 0.9 update will focus on a total overhaul for controller controls, which should hopefully smooth out the process of playing Dragonwilds on a controller.

If you missed our stream this evening, don’t worry — here’s a look at our roadmap. A little reminder of what's coming this year and our promise to you. It's just the beginning of what’s to come as we keep building, updating, and expanding the world of RuneScape Dragonwilds… pic.twitter.com/CTCkyIc2xn — RuneScape: Dragonwilds (@RSDragonwilds) May 9, 2025

From the sounds of it, the main influx of new content will likely not arrive until the 0.10 Fellhollow update. This major update will bring in a new area and much of the new content previously shared in the Dragonwilds roadmap. Mod Doom did reiterate that everything on that roadmap above is expected to arrive in 2025. So, even if the 0.10 update feels far away, fans can reasonably hope to see it sometime this year.

As for new content that will be added eventually? Mithril has been confirmed as the next tier for armor upgrades, though Steel will also get added down the line. Farming and fishing, cozy staples that nevertheless have a place in RPGs like RuneScape: Dragonwilds, are also slated for future updates to the game. New updates are expected to arrive every quarter or so, meaning that it’ll be a while after June’s 0.8 update before we see the 0.9 version with its controller revamp and ranged skill tree. For now, no news on those larger multiplayer servers mentioned in a previous player survey.

During the live stream, Mod Doom also confirmed that the 1.0 update will be the game’s full release. However, full release doesn’t mean no future updates – it just means the game is considered ready for a full launch at that time. It’s also good news for console fans, as the console release for RuneScape: Dragonwilds won’t arrive until after the end of Early Access. So, as we approach 1.0, we’re also approaching a potential console release for RuneScape: Dragonwilds, as well.

A full, official recap of the recent RuneScape: Dragonwilds should be released by Jagex sometime next week. In the meantime, it looks like fans can hope for big content updates with 0.10 and more minor adjustments and fixes with the 0.8 update next month.