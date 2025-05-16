Saints Row Developer Almost Made a Harry Potter RPG Like Baldur’s Gate

Volition is best known for the Saints Row series, but the developers almost added Harry Potter to their portfolio. Before the first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, released, Volition nearly produced an RPG set within the Harry Potter world in the veins of the classic CRPG, Baldur’s Gate. This event occurred before EA and Argonaut Games produced Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone for the PlayStation but sadly didn’t get very far. New details have emerged about the game, along with its art and gameplay direction, giving Harry Potter fans a taste at what might have been had Volition completed the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Andrew Borman, the director of Digital Preservation at the Strong National Museum of Play, which recently revealed the 2025 Video Game Hall of Fame inductees, spoke with GamesRadar+ and revealed this interesting bit of news. Not much was known about the project, and there is little evidence of it, but Borman did share some light.

volition’s saints row reboot.

“As far as I know, this has never been seen by the public before,” he said while adding he could not share any footage or material. “It’s pretty much just PS1-era Harry and Hagrid wandering around a small, unpopulated, unfinished town.”

While the exact time is unknown, it seems Volition may have worked on this project before the first film was released. This would have given Volition the first visual representation of the iconic series, even before the films. According to Borman’s report, it was made over a couple of weeks and featured environments and characters stylized after Baldur’s Gate. It allowed players to switch between characters as well.

The game was pitched to shareholders but never went any further than this. Not long after, EA’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released, to which Borman said that Hagrid did look better in Volition’s mockup than it did in EA’s game. Sadly, the game never saw release and Volition has since shut down following the latest Saints Row game. That said, Harry Potter fans can look forward to Hogwarts Legacy 2 which is in the works or play the massively successful game on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.