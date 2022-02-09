Secretlab Unveils Attack on Titan Gaming Chair

Secretlab, the company known best for its gaming chairs that come in several sizes and crossover variants, announced a new Attack on Titan collab this week. The result of the partnership with Funimation is a new version of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 chair adorned with the Scout Regiment emblem and the signature colors Attack on Titan fans would associate with the Scouts. This is the first special edition chair of the year from Secretlab and will be available in a range of sizes based on your gaming chair needs.

The new Attack on Titan chair in question can be seen below following Secretlab’s reveal from this week. It features the Scout Regiment emblem on the front and back of the chair in the middle with the backrest portion of the chair colored white, green, brown and tan. The seat, by comparison, is mostly brown and green, a departure from some of the colors seen more often in Secretlab’s lineup. There aren’t really any other words to speak of beyond the Secretlab logo near the top of the chair, so as far as branding goes, it’s a pretty clean and recognizable design without any clutter.

Inspired by the same palette and features of the iconic Scout uniform, we’ve partnered Funimation to bring over a decade of Attack on Titan legacy to life with the official chair. Choose the multi-award winning TITAN Evo 2022, designed with honor and true fidelity to the series. pic.twitter.com/O7y0alIj1u — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) February 9, 2022

In addition to the chair itself, Secretlab is also offering a unique variant of its cleaning wipes sold through the retailer’s site. These wipes meant for leather goods are offered as a separate purchase for making sure your chair is taken care of, but for those who purchase one of the Attack on Titan chairs, you’ll get a special pack of wipes featuring “Cleaning Levi” from the anime series.

For those who want to add the Attack on Titan Secretlab chair to your gaming setup, you can find the chair available now for pre-order from the Secretlab site. It comes in only the Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette upholstery and comes in either the Small, Regular, or XL sizes. Small and Regular both start at $624 for this chair while the XL size costs $674.

This is just the first Secretlab crossover of the year, but given how frequently Secretlab announces new chair variants, there will be more to talk about in the coming months. These will all adorn the new Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 chair which is the best chair the company’s produced so far, according to our review from last year. The company has also recently ventured out beyond just gaming chairs with its first gaming desk, the Secretlab Magnus.