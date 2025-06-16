New Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Detail Should Excite Longtime Sega Fans

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has been going strong for more than three decades now. In that time, Sega has introduced a number of fan favorites, and these characters have established compelling relationships and backgrounds in that time. Of course, plenty of these characters have never met before! When Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is released later this year, players can look forward to authentic interactions between these characters, which will play up on this history (or lack thereof). In a post on the game’s official X/Twitter account, Sega revealed the sheer amount of exchanges and voice lines that will appear.

According to the company, players can expect “more than 500 types of character exchanges with selected rivals” as well as more than 1000 voice lines. That seems like a lot of audio content for a racing game, and it could offer a way to deepen the overall world of the Sonic franchise while building on what’s been previously established. In a short video clip released from the game, Zazz of the Deadly Six shows his lack of familiarity with Jet the Hawk, as these two have appeared in different games. However, that doesn’t stop the characters from taking part in a bit of trash talk before the race begins. The video clip can be found in the post embedded below.

In Grand Prix Mode, there are more than 500 types of character exchanges with selected rivals, and more than 1000 voice lines.



Keep an eye out for exchanges between characters with some history together, as well as those who have never interacted before!

For longtime Sonic the Hedgehog fans, this could be a big selling point for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Typically, racing games don’t provide any deep characterization or moments for lore building. However, this game is already looking like an exception to the rule. At the very least, the interactions could offer some unique payoffs, and make newcomers interested to learn about the overall history of these characters. It could even lead to fans seeking out past Sonic games, or the comics from IDW.

Whatever Sega is planning in that regard, we shouldn’t have to wait too long for answers. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is set to be released on September 25th, which means the release date is rapidly approaching. Over the next three months, we can probably expect to see a slow drip of news, including details about these interactions, as well as some of the playable racers that will appear in the game. At Summer Game Fest this month, it was confirmed that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will feature guests from other Sega franchises, as well as characters owned by other companies.

With character interactions being a big part of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, it will be interesting to see if that results in some exchanges between characters like Sonic and Hatsune Miku, or Doctor Eggman and Joker. There’s a lot of potential in that regard, and the fact that these interactions are fully voiced makes it even sweeter. Hopefully the game will have even more for fans to celebrate when it’s released.

Do you plan on checking out Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds later this year? How do you feel about these types of details?