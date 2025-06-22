Watch: Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Trailer Confirms SpongeBob, TMNT, and More

When Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds arrives later this year, the game will see the blue blur and his supporting cast racing against popular characters from other franchises. Following a handful of recent leaks, Sega has officially revealed new characters that will be added to the game. SpongeBob SquarePants will appear as a playable racer, alongside Patrick Star. The two characters will be accompanied by a course based on Bikini Bottom. The course will see racers crashing through the Krusty Krab, where Squidward doesn’t look too happy to see anyone. Mecha Plankton also appears as a hazard on the course.

A new trailer featuring this content was showcased during the Kids’ Choice Awards, and can be found below. The trailer’s focus is largely on SpongeBob content, but it ends with a tease for some other characters that were previously leaked. Players can look forward to content based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Avatar Legends. All three of these properties have one thing in common, and that’s the fact that they’re owned by Paramount, the company also responsible for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies. At this time, it remains to be seen whether that will result in content based on the films.

So far, reception to the announcement has been largely positive. Some Sonic the Hedgehog fans aren’t thrilled about the focus on characters outside the franchise, and would have clearly preferred more Sega characters. Still, this could inspire more players to check out the game, given the massive popularity of SpongeBob SquarePants. The developers also seem to have put a lot of effort into this collaboration based on all the neat details in the Bikini Bottom course.

All of this newly announced content will be tied to the season pass for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, alongside the previously announced Minecraft collaboration. The game itself will be released on September 25th, but it’s unclear how Sega plans to roll out the season pass content. We can probably expect to see these new characters and courses released across several months, likely into 2026. That might be disappointing for anyone excited to race as characters like SpongeBob or the TMNT, but releasing it over time helps to keep players invested, and that’s important for a multiplayer focused game.

With Minecraft, SpongeBob, TMNT, and Avatar content all announced, that leaves just two spots left in the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds season pass in terms of additional content. We haven’t had any other leaks, but it’s possible we could see characters from the Justice League in one of those spots. Sega has a current collaboration with DC underway, and the two companies already have plans that go beyond the comics. It’s worth noting that the story has put a little bit of focus on DC’s vehicles, offering moments like Shadow and Batman riding together on their respective motorcycles. Until we get some kind of an announcement, Sonic fans will just have to speculate what else the season pass will have to offer.

Are you planning to check out Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds? How do you feel about these crossover characters?