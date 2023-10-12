Sonic Superstars Reveals New Freebie Details

When Sonic Superstars was first revealed, Sega announced that players could receive an exclusive skin for Amy Rose by signing up for a newsletter. The skin in question is a "classic, redefined look," which features modern Amy's outfit on the classic Amy design. The skin is available to players regardless of what platform they purchase Sonic Superstars on. However, for some reason, Sega has noted that the Steam version is only available through October 24th. As such, anyone planning to pick up Sonic Superstars on Steam will want to jump on this code very soon, before the opportunity runs out!

An image of the exclusive Amy skin can be found in the Tweet from Sega embedded below. Readers interested in signing up for the newsletter can do so right here.

Heads up! Just a reminder that you can sign up to receive the classic, redefined look for Amy in Sonic Superstars. For Steam users, this offer is only available from 10/10 – 10/24 so be sure to act fast!



More info: https://t.co/nVf1KdBctV pic.twitter.com/JpnuhAbdr2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 10, 2023

Sonic Superstars Playable Characters

In Sonic Superstars, players will be able to choose between playing as Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy. As in past Sonic games, each of these characters will have a unique control scheme, setting them apart from the others. In a series first, Superstars will also offer support for up to four players locally. That's a big change for the 2D series, and it will be interesting to see how it works compared with Nintendo's 2D Mario games, which have offered that option since 2009.

Skins for the playable cast have been revealed over the last few months, and Sega has come up with some interesting designs to include. In addition to the "modern Amy" design, a skin based on Sonic's original concept design will appear in the game. Prior to Sega settling on a hedgehog, Sonic was briefly imagined as a rabbit instead, and the game's digital deluxe edition will offer this as a skin that Sonic can use!

While the playable cast is exciting, Sonic Superstars also has a compelling cast of villains. Eggman is back (of course), but this time around, he's joined by long-missing villain Fang the Hunter, as well as a new character named Trip. Trip has been a big mystery since she was first revealed, and it remains to be seen whether she'll remain a villain through the end of the game.

Sonic Superstars Release Date

Sonic Superstars is set to release October 17th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The game marks Sonic's first new 2D entry since 2017's Sonic Mania, and anticipation is high among Sonic fans! Sonic Mania is widely-regarded as one of the best games in the franchise, so developer Arzest will have its hands full trying to reach those same heights. While the game is not a direct sequel to Sonic Mania, some elements will carry over from that previous game, including the physics. Sonic fans have always been very particular about the physics in these games, so that inclusion should bode well for the game.

