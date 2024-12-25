Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Getting a Free Surprise for One Day Only

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was a big success at the box office last weekend, and it appears that Paramount is trying to lure people back to theaters seven days later. The company has announced an exclusive free item that will be given away for just one day: Saturday, December 28th. Ticket holders will be able to get a special collector’s print from participating theaters that day, which has been designed by Doaly. Unsurprisingly, the collector’s print focuses largely on Shadow, who can be seen shattering glass. In the shards of glass, reflections of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles can be seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is actually the second print that Paramount has given away based on Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Earlier this year, those who saw Transformers One in theaters could get a print of Shadow riding his motorcycle to promote the upcoming movie. That was offered several months before the actual release of Sonic 3, around the time the first trailer for the movie was released. This is a totally different print, which is great news for those that already snagged the first one.

a Sonic 3 art print that will be given out in theaters on december 28th

Unfortunately, we have no idea what kind of quantities will be made available for Doaly’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 print. We’ll have to see if Paramount plans on having a good number available for fans, as theaters tend to be pretty packed when it comes to weekends during the holiday season. There’s a good chance that a lot of families will be in attendance, in addition to older fans that have grown up with the Sonic franchise. Hopefully Paramount is more than ready for that, and there will be plenty available to those that want them. At the end of the day, an art print isn’t a huge deal, but it is a pretty nice extra, and it’s probably something that a lot of Sonic fans will want in their collections.

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Director Reveals Deleted Jim Carrey Scene

Shadow has been used in a lot of the marketing material surrounding Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The movie takes some creative liberties, but it’s a largely faithful take on Sonic Adventure 2, the Dreamcast game that first introduced Shadow. The character has seen a huge push throughout the last year, which Sega has even referred to as the “Year of Shadow.” While 2024 is swiftly coming to a close, the focus on Shadow doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. In fact, at The Game Awards earlier this month, Sega unveiled a new Sonic the Hedgehog game that will presumably be released in 2025. Interestingly enough, the teaser trailer didn’t even feature Sonic! Instead, the short video exclusively featured Shadow, which tells you a lot about the character’s current popularity.

Were you planning on checking out Sonic the Hedgehog 3 this weekend? What do you think of this exclusive new collector’s print? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!