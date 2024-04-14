Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Hayden Christensen Rumor Possibly Debunked

When Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases later this year, the movie will feature Shadow the Hedgehog in a key role. The character appeared at the very end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but viewers did not get a chance to hear his voice. For the last two years, fans have speculated about who might take on the role, and one of the biggest rumors has centered around Hayden Christensen. In a clip released in February, Shadow can be heard laughing, and many people seemed to think it sounded like the Darth Vader actor. However, that rumor might have been debunked by YouTuber John Campea.

"Well... I can tell you that in Sonic 3, Hayden Christensen is NOT the voice of Shadow. Can't say who it's going to be, but people will be very happy," Campea wrote on his YouTube community page.

Who Will Voice Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Campea has a huge following on YouTube, and tends to be pretty reliable, so if he says Christensen isn't playing Shadow, there's a good chance he's correct. Unfortunately, that leaves fans still wondering just who Paramount will have voicing the character. The company got a very big name for Knuckles when they cast Idris Elba in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and it would make sense to have another big actor for Shadow. With Paramount considering future Sonic spin-offs, and Shadow having starred in his own games in the past, it makes sense to cast someone recognizable that could carry a future project.

What Role Will Shadow Play in Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Shadow made his debut in Sonic Adventure 2 as the game's primary antagonist. A genetically engineered creation of Gerald Robotnik (Dr. Robotnik's grandfather), Shadow initially teamed up with Dr. Robotnik. However, at the game's conclusion, both Shadow and Robotnik allied with Sonic and friends to save the world. Shadow seemingly dies a hero, but the character's popularity resulted in his return a few years later. Since then, Shadow has appeared in several games, often serving as something of an anti-hero. He'll appear later this year in Sonic x Shadow Generations.

Since Sonic the Hedgehog 2 loosely adapted the events of Sonic 3 & Knuckles, there's a strong possibility that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will do the same with Sonic Adventure 2. The previous movie already featured Knuckles as an enemy turned hero, but it would be interesting to see Robotnik and Sonic working alongside Shadow to save the world. That could also prove to be a nice swan song for Jim Carrey in the films, as the actor has discussed a potential retirement over the last two years. Nothing has been revealed about the story so far, so fans are just going to have to speculate until we get some news ahead of the film's December 20th theatrical release.

