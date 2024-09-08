Should Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Get a PG-13 Rating?

Paramount is starting to ramp up the hype cycle for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, finally releasing the film's first trailer last month. We're starting to get a lot more information about the Sega adaptation, but there's much we don't know, including the film's rating. The first two Sonic the Hedgehog movies both received a PG rating, but there's a case to be made for upping the rating for the third one. The first two movies were mostly lighthearted, but the threequel is going to pull elements from Sonic Adventure 2, which has a fairly dark story for a Sonic game.

Sonic Adventure 2 marked the first appearance of Shadow the Hedgehog. In the game, Shadow is the creation of Gerald Robotnik, the grandfather of Ivo Robotnik, Sonic's old enemy. Gerald created Shadow in an attempt to save the life of his granddaughter Maria, who is dying of a fictional disease called NIDS. Unfortunately, the Guardian Units of Nations believed Shadow to be a danger to humankind, and accidentally killed Maria during their attempt to bring in Shadow. Shadow was then put in stasis, only to return decades later. Project Shadow was first teased at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and will play a major role in the third movie, where the character will be voiced by Keanu Reeves.

In Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow initially seeks vengeance on the world for Maria's death, but ends up saving the day while working alongside both Sonic and Ivo Robotnik. Shadow seemingly dies, but returns in subsequent media, including his own eponymous title Shadow the Hedgehog. That game is pretty notable, as Sega reportedly considered pursuing an M-rating. Not only did Shadow use guns in the game, but the character's then voice actor Jason Griffith apparently recorded several lines of the character swearing, which ended up unused. Sega has since moved away from Shadow's use of weapons, but it's a part of the character's legacy that frequently gets referenced in internet memes.

It remains to be seen how much of Shadow's history is going to be adapted in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. However, we know for a fact that Maria Robotnik will be in the movie, and will be played by teen actress Alyla Browne. Even if Shadow's origin gets slightly tweaked, we're probably going to see a movie dealing with a young character dying. That's pretty heavy material for this series, and it wouldn't be surprising if Paramount gave the producers a little more breathing room.

Of course, the Sonic movies have done very well with younger audiences, and a PG-13 rating might scare some parents off. Sonic is currently slated to be released December 20th, which is the same day as Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. If both movies hold to that release date, Paramount isn't going to want to scare off any potential viewers. It remains to be seen what rating Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will get, but there's a strong case to be made, either way!

Do you think Sonic the Hedgehog 3 should get a higher rating than the first two movies? Are you looking forward to the new movie? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!