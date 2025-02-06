Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Surprised by Hint at Possible New Game

A new trademark has been uncovered from Sega, and it could offer a hint as to the company’s future plans for Sonic the Hedgehog. As discovered by Gematsu, the trademark is for something called “Sonic Blitz.” The trademark was filed on January 29th, and was made public this week. At this time, there’s no way of knowing what the trademark is for; it could be a game, but it could also be for something completely different. As Gematsu notes, this has nothing to do with the mobile game Sonic Rumble; that said, it could be a totally different mobile game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Sonic Blitz really is another mobile game, it’s possible we could get some early leaks. Details about Sonic Rumble appeared online far ahead of the game’s actual announcement, to the point that we knew a lot about the gameplay, and even an early name. Sonic has seen several mobile games over the last few years, so it’s not unthinkable that Sonic Blitz could be for yet another one. Already the “Blitz” name has led some fans to assume this might be something football related, which would actually be an interesting choice on Sega’s part!

shadow in sonic racing: Crossworlds

There’s no way of knowing what Sega is planning right now, but we do know of at least one Sonic game currently in the works. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was announced at The Game Awards last December, in a short teaser video that showed Shadow the Hedgehog hopping in a car and heading through a portal. There has been speculation that the racing game could feature the Sonic cast interacting with characters and locations from the Paramount movies, but nothing has been confirmed in that regard. While we don’t know when the game will be released, Tails actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey recently confirmed to ComicBook that recording for voice work in the game had already concluded.

It’s possible we won’t see Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds until sometime later in the year. Sonic x Shadow Generations was released in October, and the game has performed quite well for Sega so far. The company might want to space out its Sonic releases to avoid cannibalizing Sonic x Shadow Generations sales. On the off chance that Sonic Blitz is a console game, it’s hard to say when Sega might try to slot it into the company’s release schedule.

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Dethrones Detective Pikachu With New Video Game Box Office Record

The success of the Sonic movies has resulted in a lot of increased interest in Sonic media, from cartoons and video games, to toys and merchandise. The problem with a trademark as vague as this one is that it could have to do with just about anything Sonic related. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for a reveal, but Sonic fans are just going to have to wait and see what Sega announces in the coming months.

Are you excited to find out what Sonic Blitz is? Do you think it will be a new game, or something else entirely? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!