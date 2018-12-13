Spider-Man: Miles Morales Fans Outraged Over Switch from Nike to Adidas

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales fans are upset about a tweak to the Into the Spider-Verse homage costume. People who have seen the Sony animated feature remember the teen hero swinging around with his signature jacket, hoodie, and Air Jordan 1’s. But, in the upcoming PlayStation 5 title, he’s rocking a pair of Adidas Pro Model’s instead and the animosity is building. Now, there hasn’t been a reason given for the change yet. But, when sneaker site Nice Kicks pointed out the difference on social media, fans made their distaste known.

Miles Morales is switching to adidas in the new #MilesMoralesPS5 Spider-Man game. 👀 pic.twitter.com/hs1RmpnPXW — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 14, 2020

For those unaware, the branding deal between Nike’s Jordan Brand and Marvel actually had those hi-top sneakers release two years ago. But, for some reason, the developers are turning to the German heritage brand for their take on his movie look. Also of note is the fact that Miles’ new costume seems to be riffing on the fact that Miles makes the iconic black costume from the film out of a hand-me-down Peter Parker costume as well. Over the last few days, Sony has been feeding the fans and providing images of a wide variety of costumes in the game. None of them got as much positive reception as Miles’ 2020 costume variant. Comicbook.com’s Marc Deschamps broke that down earlier this week:

“The 2020 theme was created in honor of the return of Iron Man 2020. The character originally debuted in the '80s, when 2020 seemed far into the future. Iron Man 2020 made a number of minor appearances in the years between, but returned in a major way as part of a new series that debuted earlier this year,” Deschamps described. “Many of the character designs created for the variant covers featured elements of the Iron Man 2020 design, but the design for Miles looks a bit more Cyberpunk-inspired, instead. The video game version features a handful additional details that weren't present in the cover design, but it's still quite evident where the look originated from!”

“While the costume might be an unusual choice for the game, it does make some sense. After all, Peter Parker has worn a number of different suits since he first appeared in 1962, but Miles has only been around since 2011, and has mostly stuck to the same costume over the last nine years,” he continued. “Since alternate costumes for the character are a bit harder to come by, it makes sense to see a one-off like this one selected for the game. It will be interesting to see what other designs Insomniac chooses!”

The official description for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Origin Story" reads:

"Jordan Brand is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Origin Story'. Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic colorway. Like Morales’ character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm. Like the mask, the AJ1 can be worn by anyone and empower those who wear it to be heroic."

Which one of these sneakers do you like more? Let us know in the comments!