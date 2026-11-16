Square Enix PlayStation Exclusive Game Now Available for $1.59

A Square Enix PlayStation exclusive game is now available for $1.59 on the PlayStation Store for a limited time. More precisely, until November 21. After this, the 80% discount that creates this price point will expire. The game in question hails from 2014 and was notably a mobile game developed internally at Square Enix by Square Enix Montreal. In 2015, it came to PC, before coming to PS4 and PlayStation Vita in 2016, making it a PlayStation console exclusive game. And it has never come to Xbox or Nintendo platforms, so 10 years later it remains a PlayStation console exclusive. Now, Square Enix is essentially giving the game away for free, as $1.59 is less than the price of a candy bar.

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Fresh off the back of releasing one of the best PS5 games last month, Square Enix has made Hitman Go available to PS5, PS4, and PS Vita users for $1.59. There is notably no native PS5 version of the Square Enix game, but it is playable on the current Sony console thanks to backward compatibility with its previous console. Considering the game has been sitting dormant for 10 years, it’s unlikely it will get a native PS5 port at this point.

For those unfamiliar with this release, it is a turn-based puzzle game and the debut release from Square Enix Montreal, which would go on to make a handful of other mobile games, but which hasn’t put anything out since 2022. And that’s because the team has effectively been dissolved. Hitman Go is not just the studio’s first game, but the game it is best known for.

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A Great Puzzle Game From the Mid 2010s

When Hitman Go was released in the 2010s, it earned an 81 on Metacritic and made a large impression for being such a different experience in the stealth series. To this end, it was one of the better mobile games of the decade.

As for the game itself, it is essentially Hitman meets chess. In it, you guide Agent 47, the series’ protagonist, through various grid-based levels with characters modelled after miniature figurines.

To date, it has over 3,700 user reviews on the PlayStation Store, with an average rating of 4.33 out of 5 stars, with well over half of the game’s reviews giving it a perfect 5/5 stars.

That said, those who pick up the Hitman game shouldn’t expect a ton of content out of it. To this end, it is about 5 to 8 hours long, but at $1.59, this is a great ROI, content-wise. Unfortunately, though, the game does not have great replayability, but it does hold up very well in 2026. In fact, it hasn’t really aged at all due to the nature of the game.