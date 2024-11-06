Star Wars Bundle of 14 Games Is Just $13 Right Now

If you’d prefer to spend some time in a galaxy far, far away today, there’s a deal on Star Wars games right now with an unbeatable price. Fanatical’s Star Wars Collection bundle has been discounted by 87%, making 14 games just $12.99. As with yesterday’s deal on Resident Evil 4, this one is only available for 24 hours, so anyone interested will have to act quickly. These are all older games, so fans shouldn’t expect to see Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Star Wars Outlaws, but there are some gems to be found. The Star Wars Collection can be found right here and includes the following games:

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars Starfighter

Star Wars The Clone Wars: Galactic Heroes

Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic)

Out of all the games in this bundle, the best one is arguably Knights of the Old Republic. Originally released on Xbox back in 2003, the game has gained legendary status among the Star Wars community. The game’s high-profile fans include Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who has called it “my favorite Star Wars thing out of all Star Wars games, movies, TV shows, toys, and comics.” That’s pretty high praise, and those who haven’t played it can see what all the fuss is about for a pretty great price. The game’s sequel is also included in the Star Wars Collection, and also has a dedicated following.

Outside of the KOTOR games, The Force Unleashed is another fan favorite. The game puts players in the role of Starkiller, Darth Vader’s previously unseen Padawan. The story is set prior to the events of A New Hope, but it should be noted that it’s no longer part of official Star Wars canon following Disney’s purchase of the franchise. The same can be said for all of the games in this collection, but there was a pretty neat reference to Starkiller in Andor, so the game hasn’t been totally forgotten.

Regardless of their place in canon, Star Wars fans can still enjoy the games here. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter whether they factor into the overall Star Wars universe. As long as players have fun with them, that’s really all that matters. Hopefully the Star Wars Collection deal will help new players discover why these games found a following in the first place.

