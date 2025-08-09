One of the Best Star Wars Games Is Free for 48 Hours

One of the very best Star Wars games ever released is available for free for the next 48 hours. In other words, the Star Wars game is available for free until August 11. After this, the offer will expire and the Star Wars game will return to its normal asking price. That said, those on console will find this free offer not of interest because the Star Wars game in question was never released on console. When it released in 1997, it was a PC exclusive, and it has never come to console. That said, even if it did come to console, the free offer probably still would not be relevant for console users because the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, who sometimes gives out console codes as part of their giveaway of free games, but not commonly.

This is, of course, the catch. In order to redeem this Star Wars game for free you need to have an Amazon Prime subscription or know someone with one that you can link your various accounts to. In this case, your GOG account because that is how Amazon has decided to deliver the code to Amazon Prime subscribers that decide to redeem it.

Those that meet the requirements though will get one of the best Star Wars games of all time, right there with the likes of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the original Star Wars Battlefront II, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. More specifically, Amazon Prime subscribers on PC have 48 hours to redeem Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II. While the window of opportunity is limited, once claimed the game is free to keep forever, regardless of whether or not an active Amazon Prime subscription is maintained.

One of the Best Star Wars Games of All Time

While most agree that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is the best Star Wars game of all time, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II makes a strong case for the next best. While not the most popular release, it is one of the highest-rated Star Wars games and one of the highest-rated 1997 games, thanks to a 91 on Metacritic. That said, without playing the first game, which released two years prior in 1995, you may be loss diving straight into the sequel. And of course background knowledge on the franchise helps as it is set in the expanded universe, one year after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Meanwhile, bigger Star Wars fans will find enjoyment in exploring the origins of Kyle Katarn as a Jedi. And as some Star Wars fans will know, Katarn is a fan-favorite non-canon character.

10 Hours of Free Content

Those that can and do trigger this free game deal should expect to put about 9, 10, 11, or maybe 12 hours into the Star Wars game. This is roughly how long it is, with 9 hours representing a playthrough of just the main campaign. The hour content goes up as the completion rate goes up.