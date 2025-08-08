Despite taking place in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars has a strong hold on this galaxy. The movies, of course, are the big draw, and while it’s been a few years since one came out in theaters, The Mandalorian & Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter are ready to take the world by storm. The TV shows are going to give the big-screen projects a run for their money, though, especially Star Wars: Ahsoka, which will continue the story of Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, Ahsoka Tano. The Chosen One will have a role in the second season of the Disney+ series, continuing Ahsoka’s training in another galaxy.

Anakin’s resurgence in the Star Wars franchise is great because Hayden Christensen didn’t get the best material to work with in the prequel trilogy. However, Christensen isn’t the only actor to bring the character to life. Here are all 12 actors who’ve played Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars.

1) David Prowse

Darth Vader needed to be an intimidating force, so George Lucas and Co. brought in strongman David Prowse to be the man in the suit in Star Wars: A New Hope. While Prowse was originally going to provide the voice for the villain as well, things changed because the most iconic voice in the history of cinema agreed to join the production.

2) James Earl Jones

After getting his start in theater, James Earl Jones found himself voicing Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. He continued to lend his talents to the franchise for decades before his tragic passing in 2024. However, Jones’ family has agreed to allow his work to continue using AI.

3) Bob Anderson

Darth Vader’s fight with Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope left a lot to be desired, so the creative team stepped up their game for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Professional fencer Bob Anderson got in the suit to do Vader’s fight scenes, battling Mark Hamill in the epic lightsaber duels.

4) Sebastian Shaw

Defeating Emperor Palpatine put Vader in a tough spot. He knew he was at death’s door, so he made one final request: to look at his son with his own eyes. English actor Sebastian Shaw was the man behind the mask, delivering a magnificent performance despite having very little screen time.

5) Jake Lloyd

Years after Vader’s death, Lucas turned back the clock in the prequel trilogy, which followed a young Anakin Skywalker before his fall to the dark side. The first prequel, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, cast Jake Lloyd as the Chosen One, and while the actor dealt with harsh criticism after the movie’s release, the years have been kind to his performance.

6) Hayden Christensen

Due to the major time jump in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, another actor had to take over the role of Anakin. Hayden Christensen did the best he could with what he was given in the prequels, but his subsequent appearances in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka have allowed him to flex his acting chops.

7) Mat Lucas

Lucas wanted to flesh out the story of the prequels, so he enlisted the help of animation guru Genndy Tartakovsky. The two came up with Star Wars: Clone Wars, which told the story of the galactic conflict that raged between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Mat Lucas got the opportunity to voice Anakin in the show, as well as a bunch of video games.

8) Frankie Ryan Manriquez

Clone Wars didn’t only focus on present-day Anakin, though, utilizing flashbacks that allowed another actor to get some work in. Frankie Ryan Manriquez, best known for appearances on sitcoms like King of Queens and That’s So Raven, provided the voice for young Anakin in the animated series.

9) Kirby Morrow

Star Wars loves a good collaboration, and one of its biggest partners is the toy company LEGO. Anakin made his fair share of appearances in LEGO Star Wars projects, such as LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles and LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales, and veteran voice actor Kirby Morrow was there every step of the way, helping bring the Jedi to life.

10) Matt Lanter

After Star Wars: Clone Wars was struck from canon, Lucasfilm gave it another go with Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which covered a lot of the same ground. However, a mostly new cast was brought in for the project, including Matt Lanter, who took over as Anakin. The voice actor has gone on to voice the character in multiple projects, including Star Wars Rebels.

11) Spencer Wilding

Despite Vader’s death in Return of the Jedi, the villain returned to the big screen in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which took place right before the events of A New Hope. For most of the movie, Vader played a minor role, acting as a thorn in Director Krennic’s side, with Welsh stuntman Spencer Wilding being the man in the suit.

12) Daniel Naprous

When Vader let loose at the end of Rogue One in an effort to get back the Death Star plans, the production needed someone a bit more nimble than Wilding. Stunt performer Daniel Naprous got his chance, playing the Sith Lord as he cut down the Rebellion soldiers in his way.

Did you know 12 people have played Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars? Which performance is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!