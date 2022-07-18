Star Wars: Hunters Delayed

The upcoming free-to-play video game Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed, developer Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have announced. Instead of releasing this year for the Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, Star Wars: Hunters is now set to release in 2023. As for why it's been delayed, it appears that the developer has decided it wasn't quite ready after an initial soft launch.

"We are working tirelessly to achieve our vision for Star Wars: Hunters," the announcement of the delay reads in part. "Our ambition is to create a competitive battle arena game that will entertain for years to come. To ensure we meet the high expectations we are setting for fans globally and ourselves as developers, we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Star Wars: Hunters."

You can check out the full statement about the delay of Star Wars: Hunters for yourself below:

Update on Star Wars: Hunters pic.twitter.com/F0ebimryVY — Zynga Star Wars (@ZyngaStarWars) July 18, 2022

According to the statement, Star Wars: Hunters will remain available to those playing in soft launch territories and will continue to see regular new content updates leading up to the worldwide launch next year. The next update for those playing Star Wars: Hunters in the soft launch is scheduled to happen "within the next few weeks," according to the announcement.

Star Wars: Hunters is notably set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, putting it somewhere after Return of the Jedi in the timeline. Players will fight it out in arenas on teams featuring all sorts of Star Wars characters, but all of the revealed characters thus far -- like the dark side warrior Rieve, Aran Tal the Mandalorian, Grozz the Wookiee, and more -- appear to be original to the video game.

As noted above, Star Wars: Hunters is now set to release, free to play, for the Nintendo Switch and for mobile devices, iOS and Android both, in 2023. It had previously been set to release this year. The title was first announced back in February 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Star Wars video game right here.

