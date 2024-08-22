Star Wars Outlaws Launch Trailer Released

Star Wars Outlaws is about one week away from release, and Ubisoft is building hype for it with a new launch trailer. The video gives viewers a glimpse at several sequences from the game, and some background about the narrative. For those that might not have been following the game closely since it was first announced, this is a nice way of finding out some details about protagonist Kay Vess, and some of the familiar Star Wars faces that will be appearing. Of course, those that have been eagerly awaiting it since day one should also find plenty to enjoy!

The launch trailer for Star Wars Outlaws can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One thing that is not addressed in the launch trailer is the game’s setting; Star Wars Outlaws takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. That setting means that players can expect to see some of the great antagonists from the franchise, including Jabba the Hutt’s crime syndicate and the Empire. Fans of Solo: A Star Wars Story can also expect to see Qi’ra. At the end of that film, Qi’ra joined Crimson Dawn, and by the time this game takes place, she has taken control of the criminal organization. Both Jabba and Qi’ra can be seen in today’s launch trailer.

Following launch, players can expect to see content centered around two other familiar Star Wars characters. Story Pack 1 will focus on Lando Calrissian, while Story Pack 2 will feature Hondo Ohnaka. Ohnaka first appeared in the Clone Wars and Rebels cartoons, and might be familiar to those that have ridden the Smuggler’s Run attraction in Galaxy’s Edge. Given the time period, it’s possible we could see other familiar faces like Luke, Leia, and Boba Fett, but nothing has been announced at this time.

It remains to be seen how critics and audiences will react to this new Star Wars game. There’s a lot of interest in Star Wars Outlaws, as it’s technically the franchise’s first open-world game. There are a lot of highly-regarded games based on Star Wars, and it will be interesting to see if Star Wars Outlaws can rank with the best of them. Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait much longer to find out, as the game will be released on August 30th.

